The UAE skies are in for a treat as the Orionid meteor shower peaks from October 21 to 23

During these nights, stargazers could see up to 20 shooting stars from the Orionid meteor shower per hour if they find a dark spot away from city lights.

What is the Orionid meteor shower

The Orionids appear every year from early October to early November. The meteors seem to come from the constellation Orion, which is why the shower carries its name. They travel very fast, around 41 miles per second, and create bright streaks of light visible without a telescope.

The peak nights of October 21 to 23 are the best for viewing, as Earth passes through the densest part of Halley’s Comet’s debris trail. These are the nights when you’re most likely to see the highest number of meteors streaking across the sky.

Best time to watch

The best viewing hours are in the early morning, between 1 am and dawn, when Orion is high in the southern sky. This year, the peak coincides with a new moon on October 21, providing dark skies with no moonlight to interfere. For the best experience, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for 20 to 30 minutes before the meteors start streaking.

Top spots to watch in the UAE

To enjoy the Orionids at their best, head to locations with minimal light pollution. Some popular spots include:

Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain and Al Quaa Milky Way Spot just south of Abu Dhabi for wide-open desert skies

Al Qudra in Dubai for peaceful desert landscapes and clear skies

Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah for a quieter, mountainous location

These locations give you the best chance to see the meteors in all their glory, away from city lights.

