Whether you’re dressing up for a spooky night out or hosting your own haunted bash, Halloween costumes are a must

We’ve rounded up three online stores for quick and easy shopping for Halloween costumes, plus three in-store spots if you’d rather browse the aisles in person for the perfect spooky look.

Online stores

Amazon

Need a costume in a hurry? Amazon offers free next-day delivery and even same-day options on selected items, so last-minute shoppers are sorted. You’ll find everything from witches’ hats and vampire fangs to full costumes and accessories – all just a few clicks away.

Website: amazon.ae

noon

Noon’s Halloween section is packed with affordable outfits, wigs, masks and decorations. It’s great for both adults and kids, and there are often discounts to snap up. With fast delivery across the UAE, you can get your look delivered just in time for trick-or-treat season.

Website: noon.com

Namshi

For themed outfits, Halloween-style clothing and home decor, Namshi is a solid choice. The range is smaller than some, but it’s ideal if you’re after something simple and stylish. Stock goes quickly, so get in early before the cobwebs take over the shelves.

Website: namshi.com

Also read: Halloween parties and brunches to book this spooky season in Dubai

In-store shops

Party Zone

If you prefer to shop in person, Party Zone is filled with costumes, wigs, make-up and spooky props for both kids and adults. It’s also a go-to for themed decorations if you’re hosting a party.

Locations: Jumeirah, Mirdif, The Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah.

Contact: partyzone.ae

DAISO

For budget-friendly costumes and accessories, DAISO is a must-visit. The Japanese value store has everything from wings and wigs to capes and decorations, with many items starting at under Dhs10. With over 60 branches in the UAE, you’re never far from a Halloween bargain.

Locations: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Al Barsha mall and many more

Contact: daisome.com

Mystique Costumes

If you’re looking for high-quality costumes and movie-style make-up, Mystique Costumes has it all. Expect everything from superhero suits and 1920s flapper dresses to blackout lenses and horror props. It’s one of Dubai’s most popular spots for fancy dress, so head there early before it gets busy.

Location: Al Barsha 2, Umm Suqeim Street

Contact: mystiquecostumes.com

Also read: Creep it real: Bone-chilling thrills to experience in Dubai this Halloween

Image: What’s On Archive