Budget travellers will be happy, Wizz Air flights are back from Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air flights are back from Abu Dhabi from next month and those looking for a cheap flight will be delighted. In July it was announced that Wizz Air would be suspending operations in Abu Dhabi from September 1. The decision followed a reassessment of market conditions and operational challenges in the Middle East. There were still flights with Wizz Air Malta to Bucharest and Wizz Air Hungary to Poland

However after reassessment, Wizz Air is bringing back some flights from Abu Dhabi. The first flights back are from Abu Dhabi to Larnaca in Cyprus and they’re starting sooner than you think. From November 15, there will be four flights running per week to the Mediterranean coast. The Wizz Air flights will be on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights will start from only Dhs100 so you can head to Europe for a really decent price. The other new flight is from Abu Dhabi to Sofia in Bulgaria which commences from November 17. These Wizz Air flights from Abu Dhabi to Sofia are from Dhs300.

Other budget airlines in the UAE

If you’re looking to keep your travel plans low-cost, here are a few alternative carriers to consider:

flydubai: Operating out of Dubai International Airport, flydubai serves over 120 destinations including key cities in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The airline offers budget-friendly fares with optional add-ons for luggage and meals, making it a popular choice for regional and mid-range travel.

Air Arabia: With hubs in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia offers excellent regional and international connectivity at competitive prices. It’s a strong alternative for travellers heading to the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia, and North Africa, and continues to expand its route network.

Etihad Airways: While not a low-cost carrier, Etihad (based in Abu Dhabi) often runs competitive seasonal fares and might suit those looking for full-service comfort on long-haul routes. Its extensive global network and onboard amenities make it a reliable option for international travel.