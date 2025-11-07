Join Steve Harvey’s Open Fire Food Festival this weekend at Etihad Park for barbecue, live music, and family fun

Abu Dhabi, let’s get our grill on. This weekend, Etihad Park on Yas Island will be filled with the smell of smoke, spice and meat sizzling over open flame. The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey is back, and it’s bringing serious heat to the capital.

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Miral, the festival takes place on November 8 and 9, promising two days of world-class barbecue, live music, and plenty to eat. Expect four global pitmasters, crowd-pleasing flavours, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to stay all day.

Meet the masters

Barbecue lovers, your time has come. The flames are high and the pitmasters are ready to show you how it’s done. Meet Myron Mixon, the most awarded man in barbecue, with more trophies than grill marks. Tuffy Stone brings precision, patience and ribs that could start a cult following. David Olson turns bold flavours into stories you can taste, and Lee Ann Whippen knows her smoke better than most know their own kitchen. Together, they’re bringing serious fire to Abu Dhabi this weekend.

There’ll be plenty happening across the weekend: hands-on workshops, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone for families. And if you’re after a little luxury, the VIP lounge is where you’ll want to unwind between bites.

What to expect

From brisket and ribs to charred veggies and smoky sauces, it’s a feast for every kind of foodie. The menu is global, the music is live, and the vibe is pure fun. That’s not all, kids get in free, so the whole family can join the barbecue buzz.

Etihad Park sets the scene perfectly, with open spaces, easy access, and that unbeatable Yas Island energy. Whether you’re popping in for a plate or planning to make a weekend of it, come hungry.

Location: Etihad Park Yas Marina Circuit

Time: from 12pm

Cost: Dhs75 here