Alicia Keys brings iconic hits and big New Year energy to Saadiyat Nights this December 31

Start drinking your vocal elixir, we’ll be singing with Alicia Keys in Abu Dhabi this New Year’s Eve. The fourteen time Grammy winner will light up the last hours of 2025 at Saadiyat Nights on December 31, turning the island into a celebration that feels straight out of a music video. If you have ever belted out If I Ain’t Got You in the shower or tried to hit the high notes in No One, this is your moment.

Keys has a way of filling a stage with ease. One minute she is behind the piano, the next she is commanding the crowd with that warm, velvety voice that made songs like Empire State of Mind part of pop culture. She knows how to lift a room, how to let a melody settle in your chest, and how to turn a regular night into something unforgettable. Ending the year with her feels like a gift you give yourself.

Saadiyat Nights has already pulled in global heavyweights, but this announcement lands with a different kind of sparkle. She will carry the crowd through the last hours of the year with the kind of energy that sits somewhere between a party and a prayer.

If you want 2026 to start on a high note, this is where you need to be. Alicia Keys is ready to sing us into the new year and Abu Dhabi is about to feel brand new.

Here’s who else is hitting the Saadiyat Nights stage in 2026:

Diana Ross and Seal – January 9, 2026

Ludovico Einaudi – January 10, 2026

Lewis Capaldi – January 17, 2026

John Mayer – January 24, 2026

Max Richter – January 29, 2026

Ricky Martin – January 31, 2026

Mariah Carey – February 7, 2026

Bryan Adams – February 11, 2026

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae