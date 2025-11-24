Diana Ross and Seal bring their legendary voices to Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi this January

Abu Dhabi get ready, Diana Ross and Seal are coming to Saadiyat Nights. Two voices that shaped generations are heading to Abu Dhabi as Diana Ross and Seal take the Saadiyat Nights stage on January 9. It is a chance to see two global icons in one night. Both artists bring decades of music that has soundtracked love stories, heartbreak, dance floors and entire eras.

Diana Ross remains one of the most influential voices in modern music, with a career that spans her time with The Supremes to her solo classics. Seal steps in with the deep, velvety vocals that made hits like Kiss from a Rose part of pop culture. His performances have always been intimate and emotional, balancing power with ease in a way few artists can match.

Saadiyat Nights has grown into one of the capital’s defining music moments and this announcement raises the bar once again. The series has become known for mixing legendary performers with an open-air setting that makes every show feel personal, even with thousands of people in the crowd. Bringing Ross and Seal to the same stage is the kind of booking that turns a regular concert calendar into something memorable.

With two unmistakable voices and a night built on nostalgia and star power, January 9 is set to be one of the standout dates of the season at Saadiyat Nights.

But wait there’s more

Here’s who else is hitting the Saadiyat Nights stage in 2026:

Ludovico Einaudi – January 10, 2026

Lewis Capaldi – January 17, 2026

John Mayer – January 24, 2026

Max Richter – January 29, 2026

Ricky Martin – January 31, 2026

Mariah Carey – February 7, 2026

Bryan Adams – February 11, 2026

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae