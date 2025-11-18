Latifa Saeed’s latest public artwork transforms a roundabout into a mesmerising display of motion and energy

One of my favourite things about driving through neighbourhoods I rarely visit is the possibility of stumbling upon something unexpected. During an evening trip to Nad Al Sheba to explore the newly opened The Square, I spotted something that immediately made me go “wow!” – a striking roundabout installation. I managed only a quick, blurry photo as we passed, but I immediately opened Google Maps, grabbed a screenshot (adding yet another to my ever-growing gallery), and made a mental note to dig deeper.

A little research revealed that the piece I’d driven by was Alsarmadi, an installation by artist Latifa Saeed. A quick translation later, I learned that Alsarmadi means “perpetual.”

Intrigued, I decided to look further into it, and with the help of our sister publication, Identity magazine, I was soon connected directly with the artist.

ADVERTISING 3 of 12

Meet Latifa Saeed, an Emirati artist and founder of Art Majlis. She is a Dubai-based multidisciplinary creative who graduated from Zayed University with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Sciences.

If you’ve passed by this particular roundabout near Nad Al Sheba Gardens, you would have seen the very same installation that grabbed my attention. It showcases a striking display of movement and energy – a piece that mirrors the continuous flow of viewers as they navigate the roundabout from their cars.

Take a closer look, and you’ll spot a single horse in eight cantering positions, coming together in a smooth, rhythmic flow of motion. At the centre sits a vortex, created by the horse’s power and speed. A simple idea, made striking by Saeed.

*Seen this Satwa landmark? Here’s the meaning behind it*

Curious whether others felt the same way I did during that first drive past Alsarmadi, I asked, “What do you hope someone driving past – catching a glimpse of it mid-motion – takes away from that moment? Besides being totally in awe, that is…”

She replied, “Everyone brings their own story to Alsarmadi, and I welcome that. If someone is just passing by, I hope they notice that the motion in the work only takes place when the viewer is in motion… the viewer creates it.”

She added that she’s most interested in how people interpret the work for themselves. “I hope they feel a moment of connection – a sense that something is shifting, energetic, alive, and inviting them to imagine their own meaning,” she says.

“Art in public places is accessible and alive. It interacts with people, wildlife, weather, movement, architecture, and daily life, evolving with the community around it.”

Alsarmadi came to be after Saeed answered an open call by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the artist confirms that it is one of her biggest projects. She expressed her profound gratitude to the RTA for “the trust and opportunity to work on a project of this scale and ambition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

The collaboration between RTA and Saeed is just one of the many ways Dubai is building a bridge between art and its residents. It perfectly reflects what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted during the inaugural Brand Dubai project in 2018, that Dubai will become an open-air gallery.

Highlighting this, we asked Saeed, “There’s something powerful about how Dubai is weaving art into the rhythm of the city: roundabouts, streets, public spaces. What does it mean to you to see art woven into people’s everyday commute?”

*Artist spotlight: UAE photographer, Alia Sultan Aljoker*

She says, “It’s incredibly meaningful. When art becomes part of the daily rhythm of a city, it belongs to everyone… it’s a universal language understood by all. It elevates the experience of the commute and creates new sites to visit. Public artwork adds value to a city and place, representing our identity and values to the world and what we aspire for the future.”

She added, “Art represents our civilisation and how we will be remembered by future generations.”

Saeed’s work isn’t confined to roundabouts. You may have seen her pieces in museums across the city, as well as at art festivals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – including Dubai Design Week and many more.

Another of her major works in the UAE can be found in Al Ain, opposite Al Jahili Fort. She shares that Desert Readings is open to the public for anyone who wishes to visit.

When asked about what she is currently working on, Latifa says she is “working on a number of new ideas. Some are still evolving, so I can’t say too much yet, but I look forward to revealing them as they take shape.”

And we can’t wait to see what Latifa Saeed creates next.

Images: @latifasaeedstudio