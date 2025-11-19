Q3 has been a record-breaking quarter in Dubai International Airport’s history

Dubai Airport has broken another record and this time it’s a big one. Between July and September 2025, DXB Airport welcomed the highest quarterly traffic it has ever seen in its 65-year history. In Q3 of 2025, the airport welcomed 24.2 million guests, that’s a lot of people. This was a 1.9% increase year-on-year and proving that Dubai’s aviation isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The total traffic for the first nine months of 2025 has now hit 70.1 million people, which is a 2.1% increase in comparison to last year.

It’s not just people moving through the terminals, the aircraft movements are up too. The airport recorded 115,000 flights in Q3, and 336,000 between January and September, up 2.7% year on year. And despite the volume, DXB Airport continues to run like a well-oiled machine: the average aircraft carried 213 passengers, security queues stayed under five minutes for 99.7% of travellers, and almost everyone cleared passport control in under 15 minutes.

Your bags will also be looked after at Dubai Airport too. The airport handled 63.8 million bags in the first nine months of the year, of these, 90% reached guests within 45 minutes of the planes arriving on stand. Mishandled baggage also remains at an all time low, with only 2 bags per 1,000 guests mishandled, that’s a 99.9& accuracy.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “These record-breaking results reflect the continued strength of Dubai’s aviation and tourism sectors, and to the collective efforts of our oneDXB airport community. Yet, it also reinforces the importance of what comes next. The vision for DWC goes beyond capacity expansion – it represents the reimaging and evolution of the entire travel experience. Our goal is not just to grow, but to grow intelligently by combining technology, sustainability, and a superior guest experience, that will shape the future of global travel.”.