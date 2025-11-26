The drone show will light up the skies above JBR and Bluewaters Island every night this festive season

The Dubai Shopping Festival DSF is back for another exciting edition from December 5, 2025 to January 11, 2026 the city is buzzing with concerts, fun experiences ,mega deals and lots of festive fun. One of the most exciting highlights is the DSF drone show which will be happening every evening at 8pm and 10pm over Bluewaters and The Beach JBR. More than 1,000 LED drones light up the sky creating stunning shapes colours and even drone-powered pyro effects .It’s a fun activity for the whole family and a must-see this festive season.

Two different shows every night

Every evening, the DSF Drones Show presents two completely different performances, so there’s always something new to see.

The first show is called Dubai City of Dreams. It takes you on a journey across Dubai’s famous landmarks with storytelling, stunning drone visuals, and songs featuring Hans Zimmer tracks and other iconic music.

The second show is called Celebrations. This one is full of bright colours and impressive drone formations, all set to powerful music that adds to the festive atmosphere.

Both shows have been upgraded this year with faster drone movements, brighter lights, and more effects. It’s definitely an exciting show to watch this festive season.

Plan your visit

Arrive early to grab the best spot and enjoy the view with your family and friends. Traffic in the area can get busy especially around showtimes so plan ahead.

Where to eat nearby

Turn it into a full night out with nearby restaurants at JBR and Bluewaters. Try Clay Dubai, Shi or Alici on Bluewaters or any of the beachside restaurants on the JBR strip like PF Changs, Chipotle or Hurricane Grill.

All the details

Locations: Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR

Times: Daily from December 5 to January 11, 8pm and 10pm

Cost: Free

Image: What’s On Archive