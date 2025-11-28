Dubai Metro timings have been announced for the UAE National Day holiday
If you’re grabbing the Dubai Metro over this Eid Al Etihad, be aware of the timings below
Where would we be without the Dubai Metro? We have an answer to that and it’s possibly sitting in traffic somewhere in the Marina. The RTA has announced the Metro timings over the Eid Al Etihad long weekend holiday. Many people will celebrate UAE National Day with two extra days off work, on Monday and Tuesday December 1 and 2, making it a long weekend for most. The perfect opportunity to escape the city, or even the country, however if you’re staying in Dubai, you should know the operating hours for Dubai Metro over the holiday.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the operating hours for all its services during the holiday, including paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, vehicle testing centres and Customer Happiness Centres.
Customer Happiness Centres
All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on December 1 and 2, expect for the smart centres which remain open around the clock.
Dubai Metro hours – Red and Green Lines
Saturday, November 29 2025
- 5am to 1am (next day)
Sunday, November 30 2025
- 8am to 1am (next day)
Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2 2025
- 5am to 1 am (next day)
Dubai public buses
Passengers who wish to travel on Dubai public buses over the long weekend should check changes before planning their journey. Changes to bus schedules during Eid Al Etihad holiday will be available on the S’hail app.
Public parking
Public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2 2025. Paid parking tariffs will resume on Wednesday, December 3 2025.