If you’re grabbing the Dubai Metro over this Eid Al Etihad, be aware of the timings below

Where would we be without the Dubai Metro? We have an answer to that and it’s possibly sitting in traffic somewhere in the Marina. The RTA has announced the Metro timings over the Eid Al Etihad long weekend holiday. Many people will celebrate UAE National Day with two extra days off work, on Monday and Tuesday December 1 and 2, making it a long weekend for most. The perfect opportunity to escape the city, or even the country, however if you’re staying in Dubai, you should know the operating hours for Dubai Metro over the holiday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the operating hours for all its services during the holiday, including paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, vehicle testing centres and Customer Happiness Centres.

Customer Happiness Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on December 1 and 2, expect for the smart centres which remain open around the clock.

Dubai Metro hours – Red and Green Lines

Saturday, November 29 2025

5am to 1am (next day) Sunday, November 30 2025 8am to 1am (next day)