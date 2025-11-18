Reaching a top speed of 580 kilometres per hour, Dubai Police have officially achieved the fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police have officially secured a new Guinness World Record after one of their custom-built drones reached a top speed of 580 kilometres per hour. The record was confirmed at Al Qudra, where the drone completed two timed flights in opposite directions, a requirement to make sure wind did not affect the result. The speed is so extreme it beats the top speed of many high-performance supercars, putting Dubai’s drone programme firmly on the global map.

A next-generation drone built for speed

The record-breaking drone was developed at the Dubai Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre in partnership with South African engineering duo Luke Bell and Mike Bell. The pair are known in the drone racing community for creating high-speed models, including an earlier version recognised by Guinness. Their latest design, called the Peregreen 3, has now taken the top spot worldwide for the fastest battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter.

What this means for Dubai’s future tech

Dubai Police say the achievement is more than a world record – it reflects the city’s ongoing investment in innovative technology and smart systems. High-speed drones are expected to play a bigger role in future operations, from emergency support to rapid response and field monitoring. Dubai Police also highlighted that projects like this support the emirate’s wider ambition to be a global leader in security innovation and advanced technologies.

Strengthening Dubai’s position in smart policing

The force says the success of the Peregreen 3 shows how collaboration between engineering experts and local teams can lead to major breakthroughs. It also reinforces Dubai’s plan to build one of the most advanced policing models in the world, where drones, AI and other smart tools work together to keep communities safe.

