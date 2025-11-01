Party people assemble for four unforgettable days of electric DJ sets, wellness and immersive activations in the desert

Dubai’s nightlife scene is unrivalled. We know, because we recently crowned the winners of the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2025.

But now another huge event is set to bring international DJs, day-to-night fiestas and epic productions to our shores, with the launch of Dubai’s first 72-hour festival.

Taking place at Terra Solis, the desert destination by Tomorrowland, from Thursday November 20 to Saturday November 23, Echoes of the Sand promises to fuse electric DJ sets from some of the biggest names in the business with wellness activations, interactive art installations, and so much more.

At its heart, Echoes of the Sand is all about music, and kicking things off on Thursday November 20 will be Claptone. The German DJ is known in equal parts for his elusive gold mask and distinctive sound that has seen him spin hits like No Eyes and Heartbeat.

Friday November 21 will be headlined by global EDM icon, Nicky Romero, a crowning name in the electronic music scene. The man behind hits like Toulouse and I Could Be the One with, he goes B2B with Iranian artist Alireza Speed.

Saturday November 22 will see an immersive set from Mexican Sainte Vie, who’s melodic journeys take festival-goers on a journey that bridges sound, spirit and soul through ancient emotion and modern energy.

While these are the first headliners to be announced – they won’t be the last. More huge names are set to join the bill in the coming weeks.

Between DJ sets, guests at Echoes in the Sand can look forward to an array of wellness experiences against the backdrop of the golden desert. From breathwork and cold plunges to rejuvenating yoga and relaxing sound healing, sessions of movement and mindfulness are designed to inspire and revitalise.

Once the sessions are over, a pool party takes guests from day to night, with resident DJs spinning until the sun goes down, before the international headliners take over.

Ticket details

The first wave of tickets for Echoes in the Sand are out now.

Those looking to book the daytime experience can enjoy full-day access from 8am to 6pm (must arrive by 3pm) to the wellness experiences and pool party. These tickets start from Dhs150 per person, per day.

If you’re heading down for the international DJ sets, then tickets are also Dhs150 per event.

For full festival access, you’ll want to get the full weekend pass for Dhs800. Accommodation is not included, but can be booked separately at Terra Solis.

All tickets are available via platinumlist.net

What: Echoes of the Sand

When: November 20 to 23

Where: Terra Solis Dubai

Price: Tickets from Dhs150

Visit: @echoesofthesand