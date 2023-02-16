Get ready for a glamping getaway…

The location

This unique getaway can be found a little way off the beaten track. In Dubai Heritage Vision, Terra Solis is the brainchild of the group behind one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Tomorrowland. With very little around it, Terra Solis is the perfect desert destination for those who are looking to escape the city, but not leave behind a sense of luxury and fun. The venue is only open to adults aged 21 years and over, so guests can enjoy a weekend of ultimate relaxation.

The look and feel

Driving up to the venue feels like you’re on a desert safari, complete with camel-spotting opportunities. Upon entering the main attraction, the pool is welcoming, and the exterior of the venue has a traditionally Arabian feel. The resort blends into its sandy surroundings perfectly and the rooms spread out into the desert landscape give the experience an adventurous edge.

The room

We stayed in the Perseid lodge which comes equipped with an en-suite bathroom, and a king size bed with pillows that had just the right amount of weight. The room has a minimalistic feel to it with white linen and concrete floors. Wooden accents and black hardware in the bathrooms are sleek and modern, with a walk-in shower. Other options include the Polaris tents, and the ultra-VIP Orian lodges. All of the room categories include breakfast, as well as access to the facilities and a sun lounger by the pool.

The facilities

The main goal of Terra Solis is for you to relax and rejuvenate, with rooms surrounding the vibrant but relaxing pool area, it is the main allure of the destination. There are sunbeds and cabanas available for rent for those looking for a daycation. There is also a DJ on the decks at the pool playing energetic beats throughout the day.

The food and drink

Lounging around the pool, there is a small menu to choose from that comes inclusive of crudites (Dhs45) or even short rib sliders (Dhs90) as well as an array of refreshing drinks. We enjoyed the Sala Fizz (Dhs70) which is a gin-based drink that was light and refreshing. Breakfast is served near the pool at Mesa and consists of a selection of sharing dishes as well as hot dishes and a hot or cold beverage. We share a Bedouin salad and avocado scramble which were both delicious and a delightful way to finish off the stay.

The room rates

A one-night stay in the Perseid lodge for two adults, which is inclusive of breakfast, sun loungers and all the facilities, will cost Dhs3,128.65 inclusive of all taxes.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com