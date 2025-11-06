Catch golden hour, feast on pan-Asian flavours, and dance under the stars at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Sundown Brunch

There’s a new reason to head to the Louvre Abu Dhabi on a Saturday evening, because let’s be honest, if you’re going to chase golden hour in this city, there’s no better place to do it than atop its most iconic museum. Art Lounge, the capital’s most scenic rooftop, is launching Sundown Brunch on November 8. It’s a new weekend ritual that turns sunset into a full-on feast for the eyes, ears, and taste buds.

It will bring together music, food, and community in one golden-hour experience. After sold-out collaborations between Groupe Barrière and Abu Dhabi House Movement, the two are back to turn the city’s sunset scene into a weekly celebration.

Perched above the museum’s iconic dome, Art Lounge is already known for its relaxed sophistication and sweeping views of Saadiyat Island. Now, it pairs Tazu by Art Lounge’s contemporary pan-Asian menu with ADHM’s signature beats for a brunch that moves seamlessly from daylight into dusk.

The evening starts with the Sunset Experience. Guests can sip cocktails or mocktails while enjoying live saxophone performances as the sun dips behind the horizon. DJs DECEMBR 12, Kinsell, Gloria, and Chewna then take over, spinning house rhythms to keep the energy alive. Sharing plates and creative Asian-inspired bites from Tazu complete the scene.

When the lights dim, the After-Brunch Experience begins. The rooftop transforms into a lounge where dancing feels inevitable. Think deep house, good vibes, and just enough movement to work off the feast you’ve enjoyed.

Art Lounge’s Sundown Brunch is a rooftop ritual, and the perfect way to catch Abu Dhabi at its most beautiful.

Packages start at Dhs250 for food and soft drinks, Dhs350 with house beverages, and Dhs450 with bubbly. The After-Brunch Lounge runs from 8 PM to 10 PM at Dhs199.