Discover the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai where kids can play and everyone can enjoy great food

Looking for the top family-friendly restaurants in Dubai? Whether it’s a relaxed brunch, a fun poolside meal, or an evening out where the little ones can play safely, Dubai has plenty of options to make dining with kids stress-free and enjoyable. With interactive play areas, soft play zones, and menus designed for all ages, these restaurants strike the perfect balance of fun and flavour for the whole family.

Reform Social and Grill

A lively spot for families, Reform Social and Grill is perfect for a relaxed day out. Children can enjoy the play area with slides and climbing frames, while parents can sit back in the garden and watch the little ones run around. The menu has plenty of choices for all ages, from hearty breakfasts to classic pub dishes. Dogs are welcome too, so the whole family can join in.

Location: Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes

Times: Daily, 8am–11pm

Contact: (04) 454 2638

@reformdubai

Konjiki Hototogisu

Konjiki Hototogisu brings its MICHELIN-starred ramen from Tokyo to Palm Jumeirah Mall with a relaxed, family-friendly vibe. Parents can unwind while kids enjoy a interactive garden play area with space to draw and play. There’s also a ramen bar and traditional dining area for those after a quicker bite.

Menu highlights include Shio and Shoyu ramen, honey chicken karaage, spring rolls, and the must-try daifuku with coconut ice cream. Drinks like bubble tea and peach iced tea complete the experience.

Location: Konjiki Hototogisu, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Dubai

Times: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 570 1679

@konjiki.uae

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm is packed with activities for all ages. Kids can explore the soft play area and enjoy arcade games and bowling, while parents will find plenty to keep them entertained too, making it a great spot for a family day or evening out.

The menu is simple and family-friendly, with pizzas, sliders, salads, and options for younger diners. In the evening, the outdoor terrace comes alive with music, keeping a lively but relaxed atmosphere where families feel welcome.

Location: Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am–12am

Contact: (04) 426 2626

@wavehousedubai

Ribambelle

Ribambelle on Bluewaters Island is a fun spot for families, combining a restaurant with a huge soft play area for kids. Little ones can enjoy slides, ball pits, and creative craft activities, while parents relax upstairs with a meal or drinks from the bar. The menu has something for everyone, from breakfast items like waffles and croissants to pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches, seafood, and meat dishes. Kids also have their own menu, making it easy for the whole family to find something they like. Extra activities like painting and candle making are available for a small fee, and the venue can also host parties with decorations and custom cakes.

Location: Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am–11pm

Contact: (04) 581 5555

@ribambelle.dubai

Hyperama

Hyperama brings the flavours of South Africa to Dubai in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Tuck into hearty dishes like flame-grilled steaks, beef ribs and traditional South African favourites while kids enjoy the play area. The diner also serves big breakfasts and casual meals that are perfect for sharing with the whole family. It’s a simple spot where everyone, young and old, can enjoy a delicious meal together.

Location: Hyperama, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 8.30am–10pm

Contact: (058) 108 8786

@hyperamauae

