Ferrari World Yas Island kicks off its fifteenth birthday with a month of thrills, surprises and full throttle family fun

Ferrari World Yas Island is celebrating 15 unforgettable years of speed, innovation and family fun. This November, the award-winning theme park is launching a month-long celebration full of exclusive entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The month is packed with performances that spill into walkways and corners you usually rush past. It feels playful and warm, the way Italian piazzas pull people together without trying. You also find special anniversary treats everywhere, which adds to the sense that the park is having fun with its own birthday.

Each afternoon at 3pm, the team calls out fifteen winners for anniversary merch bundles. It is a small moment that sparks big reactions, especially when the crowd starts cheering for strangers as if they know them. It reminds you why this park has become such a favourite over the years.

Then the “15 Ferrari Feelings to Find” challenge has begun. One hundred and fifty visitors get passports to guide them through fifteen themed stops. The first fifteen to finish win a bundle worth Dhs500. Everyone else who completes the challenge still earns a certificate and an anniversary pin worth keeping.

As December rolls in, the F1 fever takes over. Ferrari World hosts the Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final and fans finally get to watch the racers compete live. The Fanzone screens every part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend and keeps families busy with games and activities.

Everything ends with a finale that lights up Yas Island in Ferrari red with performances, drones and a few surprises. Fifteen years on, the park still knows how to thrill.

Location: Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 10am to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs345

Contact: (02) 496 8000