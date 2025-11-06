New Sunset 55° Beach Club promises laidback days, stunning sunsets, and a roster of wallet-friendly deals

Dubai’s beach club scene is getting a new serving of boho-luxe fun as Sunset 55° Beach Club opens at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.

Serving up chilled-out days and fun-filled nights, this coastal destination offers a relaxed yet refined day-to-night escape on the shores of the Palm Jumeirah.

Perfectly positioned on the East Crescent, guests can chill out in one of the shaded cabanas or snag a plush sun lounger and work on their tans while admiring the stretching skyline views. With redeemable rates daily, this adults-only escape is the perfect spot to soak up the sun. Guests of Sunset 55° Beach Club can also benefit from access to the resort’s adults-only pool located just outside the beach club, perfect for cooling dips throughout the day.

As the afternoon softens, the mood shifts to an ambient sunset venue with signature cocktails, curated entertainment, and sophisticated social dining that overlooks the water. Perfect for pairing with the stunning sunset setting, a daily happy hour takes place from 4pm to 6pm, with special prices on all your favourite tipples. A second happy hour, perfect for late-night sips, also offers discounts on drinks from 9pm to 10pm.

Two resident DJs will shape the rhythm daily, starting with relaxed afternoon soundscapes before building into sunset beats that carry the evening.

Bringing the vibes every Wednesday will be a new ladies’ night from 5pm to 8pm, with unlimited rose and a tapas platter for Dhs199; and a Friday evening brunch, which pairs live entertainment with free-flowing drinks for Dhs230 for unlimited drinks, with a la carte dining available.

The menu mixes Asian crustaceans with Mediterranean favourites. Think fresh seafood platters, lobster rolls, bright salads, carpaccio, pizza, and seasonal specials all designed for long, leisurely lunches, late-afternoon grazing, or sunset date nights.

See you there…

What: Sunset 55 Beach Club

Where: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Book: (0)4 818 2222

Visit: @sunset55_dubai