We all love a good beach club, especially in this sunny part of the world. If you’ve made your rounds of all the beachfront destinations in the city and are looking for a new spot to kick back, relax and soak in some sun and the sand – we have good news for you.

Sunset 55°, a brand new beach concept, has arrived at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the essence of the 1950’s and the era of the bohemian, this beach lounge is all about those stunning sunsets. It sits on the beachfront of the resort, in the perfect vantage point of said sunsets, and will be a haven for all the free spirits.

Emulating the spirit of wanderers, dreamers, and lovers of life, and offering care-free vibes, Sunset 55° features dark, bohemian furniture, with driftwood furniture, vibrant tapestries, woven lamps, exposed light bulbs and shacks with straw rooftops.

This, combined with a menu of bar bites, cocktails and live music by the resident DJ and guitarist equals a guaranteed good time.

Menus and things

The menu at this beach lounge has been curated with flavours from around the world and boasts a diverse selection of dishes. Guests can tuck into chicken satay with peanut sauce and pickled salad, marinated burrata with heirloom tomatoes, rocket, kalamata olives, pesto, and balsamic, bang bang prawns with spicy mayo and mango salsa, Korean cauliflower with cashew nuts and spring onion, and more.

The cocktail menu includes a variety of refreshing sips including Tikki Punch, The Pink Flag, The Fluttering Butterfly, and more. There is also a selection of mocktails to choose from, for our alcohol-free peeps.

Sunset 55°, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 5pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 818 2222, hilton.com

