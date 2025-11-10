It’s one of the most magical festive events in Dubai

Festive calendars and ugly Christmas jumpers at the ready: Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland is set to return for 2025.

That’s right, despite being in the desert, you won’t have to journey to the North Pole for snow this Christmas as Ski Dubai is bringing a white Christmas to you from December 1 until December 25.

If you’re not familiar, Ski Dubai turns into our very own winter wonderland for 25 days of festive magic. Journey through a forest of Christmas trees, mail your wish list straight to the North Pole, capture memories with magical photo ops, and meet Santa Claus himself and his merry band of elves – all surrounded by real snow.

Advanced tickets are now on sale, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs140, which includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, a printed photo and a hot chocolate.

For families of four, there’s a package for Dhs600, saving you Dhs60. If you want to make a day of it, there’s also the option to upgrade to include access to the snow park and all of its attractions for Dhs305, or add snow park and a ride on the chairlift and mountain thriller for Dhs345.

All tickets are available via skidxb.com.

The experience is open to all children aged two and above, with tickets required for all ages. Under twos aren’t permitted in Ski Dubai.

However this year, small children can also get a taste of the festive fun with Breakfast with Santa. Designed for children under two (although you’re welcome to bring along older children too), there’s a special meet-and-greet with Santa and his elves available at North 28. Taking place at 8am from December 12 to 25, it’s Dhs80 for under-twos and Dhs160 for all those over two.

Also new this year are sensory-friendly sessions on December 15 at 8am (breakfast with Santa) and 6pm and 7pm at Ski Dubai’s winter wonderland. These dedicated sessions are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for people of determination, featuring operational adjustments, thoughtful interactions from staff, and wheelchair accessibility to ensure every guest enjoys a seamless experience.

And to make the experience even more magical for the little ones, Ski Dubai is teaming up with Magic Planet to bring Santa’s Magical Toy Workshop to life in the snow! Guests can step into a world full of frosty fun and toys galore, right next to an interactive colouring station close to Santa’s Grotto.

It’s safe to say, Yule regret missing out on any of this year’s festivities…

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25, from Dhs140. skidxb.com

