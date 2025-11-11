Get ready for more sparkle this winter as Global Village adds an extra night of fireworks to light up Dubai skies

Global Village is one of Dubai’s most popular destinations for families, friends and couples, and this winter it’s getting even more exciting. The park has added an extra day of fireworks, giving visitors more chances to enjoy spectacular evening shows during Season 30.

New weekly fireworks

Fireworks at Global Village have always been a highlight, and now they are even more frequent. Visitors can enjoy dazzling displays every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 9pm. The new Tuesday show makes it easier for people to plan a visit without missing the excitement.

Tuesdays are specially dedicated to ladies, families and couples, ensuring a relaxed and fun experience for everyone. This addition means there are more opportunities to enjoy the park’s evening magic, from fireworks lighting up the sky to the vibrant atmosphere across the pavilions.

Parades and cultural entertainment

Global Village is more than just fireworks. The park hosts three weekly parades every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, featuring colourful floats, energetic performers, music and traditional cultural displays. Visitors can experience a lively mix of entertainment from around the world, making each visit memorable.

Eid Al Etihad celebrations

This winter, the excitement continues with Global Village’s special plans for Eid Al Etihad. Fireworks will light up the sky on the first three nights of December, giving families another reason to celebrate together.

New attractions this winter

Season 30 is already proving to be the biggest and brightest yet. This month, Global Village introduced two brand-new attractions. Gardens of the World is a stunning outdoor experience showcasing themed gardens from across the globe, perfect for families and photography lovers. Dragon Kingdom is an immersive adventure for all ages, featuring fantasy-themed rides, interactive displays and colourful décor.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am; Thurs to Sat 4pm to 1am; Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays

Tickets: (04) 362 4114, globalvillage.ae

Images: What’s On Archive