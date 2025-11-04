Drivers, want to stay in the know? Take note that Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 is taking place this week, which means more traffic than usual during your daily commute

Dubai’s events calendar is stacked for the remainder of 2025, and if you’ve driven past Dubai World Trade Centre during a major exhibition, you already know what that means: busy halls, packed car parks, and some seriously slow-moving traffic. And drivers, if you didn’t know: Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 is in Dubai from November 4 to 6, 2025.

The food industry trade show takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 2,500 exhibitors from 72 countries in the food processing sector. Combine that with the influx of tourists and the city’s regular traffic, and you can expect plenty of red brake lights on the roads. So, if you’ve got an appointment or post-work plans, or just want to be home as soon as possible, it’s best to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Here are some ways to avoid the traffic altogether

Leave the car at home for the week

Whether you’re heading to Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 or simply commuting as usual, the best way to skip the traffic is to leave the car at home and hop on the Dubai Metro.

The Dubai Metro offers a smooth and efficient way to get from point A to point B, helping you avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic. However, expect larger crowds during peak hours. As one of the most popular transport options among Dubai’s workforce, the metro is not only faster than driving but also affordable. However, the popularity can mean some waiting time and packed cabins. Keep this in mind when planning your departure.

Alternatively, you can hitch a ride with your friend or colleague. Not only will that mean one less car on the road, but you can also enjoy a catch-up and hopefully it will make time pass by quicker.

Take alternate routes or use parallel roads

It might seem like a no-brainer (and sure, Google Maps might show every road in bright red), but if you don’t absolutely need to be on Sheikh Zayed Road, take a different route and skip the gridlock.

Make better use of your time

If you have no choice but to use Sheikh Zayed Road to get to your destination and don’t want to battle the Dubai Metro crowds, make better use of your time and have dinner or meet your mates outside of the gridlock. Thankfully, you will be spoilt for choice. If you need any suggestions, head here.

However, if you’re attending Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 and don’t want to find yourself caught in traffic trying to leave, take an hour or two to enjoy a dinner at the venue itself. Here are 13 great restaurants to try.

Adjust your work schedule or travel time

Need to get home or reach your destination on time? Try adjusting your schedule and leaving a bit earlier than usual. It may not always be convenient, but when punctuality matters, it’s the most reliable way to beat the traffic.

