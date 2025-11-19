Dubai Police are never short of supercars and luxury SUVs and their fleet has just leveled up again

A new addition to the Dubai Police fleet has made its debut at the Dubai Airshow, giving the city’s famous patrol fleet yet another boost in style, speed and presence. The reveal drew plenty of attention and hints at how the force continues to blend innovation with eye catching design.

More luxury cars joining the fleet

This is not the only recent upgrade. If you were impressed when the Audi RS7 joined the fleet, Dubai Police have since added three more high end Mercedes Benz models. The new arrivals include the Mercedes SL 55 AMG, the Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and the fully electric Mercedes EQS 580.

A sleek new arrival

Dubai Police have added another standout vehicle to their collection of eye catching patrol cars. The Bentley Bentayga Azure is the latest model to join the fleet and it was revealed at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Senior officers attended the unveiling along with representatives from Al Habtoor Motors and Bentley Emirates.

What makes this SUV special

The Bentayga Azure is a high performance luxury SUV designed to turn heads. It produces 542 horsepower which gives it plenty of speed for rapid response when needed. The exterior is finished in the familiar white Dubai Police design while the inside features polished wood details and elegant green leather. It comes with 22 inch wheels, fuel consumption of around 12.1 litres per 100 kilometres, and carbon emissions listed at 296 grams per kilometre.

Built for comfort and quick response

Dubai Police say the new SUV supports their aim to boost visibility on the roads and improve response times. The car combines performance with comfort which makes it suitable for long patrols across the city.

Technology on board

These new vehicles feature modern technology designed to support officers on patrol. They include the latest sustainable transport systems and smart displays that provide real time information to help officers drive safely and efficiently.

