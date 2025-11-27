South Bay Mall is set to start construction soon and will be the size of four football fields, making it a trendy new mall in Dubai

Dubai is set to welcome its first retail and lifestyle hub, South Bay Mall in Dubai South, which will bring shopping, dining, and leisure all under one roof.

About South Bay Mall

The mall will cover around 200,000 square feet over three levels. It is being designed with open-air walkways and rooftop terraces that overlook the beautiful South Bay lagoon. The aim is to create a relaxed and scenic environment for visitors.

The mall will open in the heart of the community, with construction expected to start soon.

What we can expect at the mall

South Bay Mall will feature 60 retail outlets, including two major anchor stores.

A premium food hall will offer a variety of dining options. The development will also include a gym, spa, clinic, clubhouse, and parking for over 400 vehicles.

Dubai South Properties will share more details about the opening date and stores later on.

Dubai South is rapidly growing, with increasing investments and major developments planned, including the relocation of the new airport over the next years, making it a key area for the city’s future.

Part of a bigger community

South Bay Mall is part of the wider South Bay development, which includes more than 800 villas and townhouses, over 200 waterfront mansions, and a one-kilometre-long lagoon with parks and promenades. The project aims to create a fully integrated community focused on wellbeing, lifestyle, and connectivity.

More to come

The announcement of South Bay Mall follows on the heels of the Dubai Square Mall – a new mega mall central to the Dubai Square project. Emaar has invested Dhs180 billion into this development, making it one of the region’s largest upcoming shopping and entertainment destinations. Read more here.

