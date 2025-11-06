Award-winning British rock band Muse to perform live in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for one night only

Clear your calendars, Abu Dhabi. Muse Live in Abu Dhabi is happening, and it’s going to be huge. The legendary British rock band Muse will return to the capital for one night only at Etihad Arena on 4 February 2026. Fans can expect soaring vocals, thundering guitars and a visual setup that matches their epic sound. They’ll deliver hits like Supermassive Black Hole, Uprising, Starlight and Madness. Because it’s Muse, you’ll also get the full theatrics that made them a must-see band.

Who are Muse

Formed in Devon in the mid-90s, the trio of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard created a sound that feels like it was built for stadiums. Over the years, Muse have carved out a lane of their own, blending alternative rock with electronic, symphonic and progressive influences. Their music is big, bold and cinematic.It’s packaged in a way that’s entirely their own. They’ve sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and picked up Grammys and Brit Awards along the way. Albums like Origin of Symmetry, Absolution and Black Holes and Revelations turned them into one of Britain’s most original exports, while their live shows made them legends.

The last time they rocked Yas Island

When Muse performed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series in 2024, it was pure rock theatre. Under the lights at Etihad Park, the band turned Yas Island into their own galactic stage. They opened with Won’t Stand Down, tore through Hysteria and Knights of Cydonia, and ended amid confetti and flames. The energy was electric from start to finish. Now, they’re returning to Abu Dhabi for another unforgettable night.

The details:

Mastercard Presale: Monday, 10 November at 12pm until Wednesday, 12 November at 12pm

Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, 11 November at 12pm until Thursday, 13 November at 12pm

General Onsale: Thursday, 13 November at 12pm

Tickets available from Live Nation