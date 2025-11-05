Christina Aguilera is bringing the sparkle, the sass and those powerhouse vocals to Abu Dhabi next April

Get ready to sing your heart out because pop powerhouse Christina Aguilera is heading to Abu Dhabi next year. The Grammy-winning icon will take over Etihad Arena on April 24, 2026, for a night packed with her biggest hits, powerhouse vocals, and all the sparkle you’d expect from a global superstar.

Fans can expect a full-scale production filled with stunning visuals, live musicians, and the kind of vocal fireworks that turned Aguilera into one of pop’s most unforgettable performers. From early 2000s anthems like Genie in a Bottle and Beautiful to the defiant Fighter, it’s the kind of setlist that defined a generation and still gets crowds on their feet today.

Christina Aguilera has never been one to play it safe. From teen pop star to bold reinvention queen, she’s spent more than two decades proving that talent and attitude never go out of style.

The concert marks her return to the Middle East and adds another major name to Abu Dhabi’s growing calendar of global acts. Promoted by Ethara in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the show promises to be one of 2026’s biggest live music moments on Yas Island.

If you’re planning to see Christina Aguilera live, start warming up those vocal cords now. This won’t be a night for sitting still. Expect to belt out Beautiful at full volume, channel your inner Fighter when she hits those high notes, and maybe even Come On Over a little early to soak up the electric Yas Island energy. Dress for the drama, bring your glitter, and prepare for a show that’s equal parts nostalgia and pure pop power.

Whether you’ve been an Xtina fan since her pop princess days or you’ve recently rediscovered her hits, this is one concert you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.ae, etihadarena.ae, and platinumlist.net