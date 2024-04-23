And it begins, again…

Which is exactly what we have: English rockers Muse have been confirmed as the first big-ticket artist to perform at this year’s Yasalam after-race concert series, as part of the upcoming Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 5 to 8, 2024.

We aren’t entirely sure which day they’re set to perform on just yet, but Muse are the first name announced for this year’s edition of the iconic Yasalam after-race concerts. But rest assured as soon as we know, you’ll know.

You may know the iconic English rock band for hits such as Supermassive Black Hole, Hysteria, and Uprising.

When will the 2024 concerts take place?

The Yasalam after race concerts typically follow a day of high-octane racing action during the Abu Dhabi F1 weekend. This year’s Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been scheduled for the weekend of December 5 to 8, with the finale scheduled for 5pm on Sunday December 8, at the Yas Marina Circuit.

What can you look forward to?

Yasalam concerts are some of the biggest dates on Abu Dhabi’s annual event calendar. Race ticket holders are automatically admitted to these supremely entertaining, high-energy performances at Etihad Park, and this year is expected to be no different as a series of musical superbrands will take to the stage to keep you on your feet.

Who has performed in the past?

Some of the biggest names to drop anchor in the UAE capital have included R&B sensation Chris Brown, rock legends Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Tiesto and others, only last November. In 2022, Usher performed in Abu Dhabi, as did Swedish House Mafia and hip-hop Hercules Kendrick Lamar. Some quick history: all of this began with performing powerhouse Beyonce kicking off the trend back during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, before industry icons such as Eminem (2012) and Rihanna (2014) followed suit.

Where can you get your tickets?

Grab your tickets now at abudhabigp.com so you can reserve your spot months out and count the days down to what is undoubtedly the capital’s most anticipated weekend of the year. What’s On will bring you all the latest announcements in the months, weeks and days leading up to the big race weekend, so stay tuned and keep close to everything we’re about to announce.

What other concerts have been confirmed for this year?

BRED 2024 happens next weekend in the capital. Wireless a litter later – initially scheduled for March, the entertainment extravaganza has been rescheduled for November 2024.

Yasalam after race concert series, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. yasmarinacircuit.com @yasalamae