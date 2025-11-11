From sunrise breakfasts to moonlit dinners, The Abu Dhabi Edition is where the marina comes alive with flavour and charm

There are places in Abu Dhabi that make you want to spend the whole day there, and The Abu Dhabi Edition is one of them. It’s the kind of spot that tempts you with breakfast by the water, keeps you lingering through lunch, and convinces you to stay for dinner. With three terraces overlooking the marina, it’s less of a meal plan and more of a full-blown love affair with good food and sunshine.

The Spot

Perched on the Al Bateen waterfront, The Abu Dhabi Edition is the kind of place that makes you want to stay longer than you should. With the weather finally cool enough to sit outside again, its trio of terraces called for a full day of indulgence. One terrace wouldn’t do, so I made a plan: breakfast at Market at Edition, lunch at Alba Terrace, and dinner at Oak Room. From sunrise to after-dark, each meal offered its own take on marina-front dining, complete with soft breezes, clinking cutlery, and the gentle sway of yachts nearby.

The Vibe

There’s a quiet rhythm to this part of the city, and it flows right through each terrace. At Market at Edition, the fishing-inspired design is front and centre, with shades of white, gold and brown that echo the desert meeting the sea. The view of blue waters framed by lush greenery feels like an instant reset. Alba Terrace, with its sunken seating almost touching the water, is where you want to be at midday. The light bounces off the marina, and it feels like summer, but softer. By nightfall, Oak Room turns cinematic. Candlelight flickers across dark wood tables and soft music hums in the background. It’s intimate, polished and quietly romantic.

The Food and Drinks

At Market at Edition, breakfast feels wholesome without trying too hard. The homemade granola with Greek yogurt was a standout, fresh, crunchy and perfectly balanced. The guacamole with poached eggs and toast was simple and satisfying, and the grilled halloumi was a salty treat. The hibiscus basil kombucha and the ginger, turmeric and orange shot added a sharp kick to the morning, like a wake-up call in a glass.

Alba Terrace is Mediterranean comfort done right. The filo-wrapped feta, drizzled with Emirati honey and sprinkled with sesame seeds, stole the show. The homemade ricotta with roasted beets and caramelised figs was delicate and moreish, while the grilled octopus was tender and smoky. The Amalfi Sunset and Black Card cocktails were both refreshing, the latter with activated charcoal and pineapple, was as intriguing as it sounds.

Dinner at Oak Room felt like a celebration. The Stockyard Black Angus T-bone was perfectly charred, with just enough pink at the centre. The truffle triple-cooked chips were rich and indulgent, and the broccolini and rocket salad added freshness to balance the plate. The Madagascar vanilla crème brûlée closed the night beautifully, creamy with the perfect crack of caramelised sugar.

The Service

From the moment you step into The Abu Dhabi Edition, the service feels effortless. Warm smiles, helpful suggestions and a genuine ease in every interaction. The staff at Market at Edition were particularly charming, offering not just menu advice but tips on how to make the most of a day in the capital. Across all three venues, the service matched the setting, attentive but never intrusive.

What to Order

Market at Edition: Homemade granola and detox juices

Alba Terrace: Filo-wrapped feta

Oak Room: T-bone steak

What’s On the Bill

Market at Edition: Around Dhs250

Alba Terrace: Dhs350 to Dhs400

Oak Room: Dhs800 for two

What’s On Verdict

Dining at The Abu Dhabi Edition feels like a love letter to the city’s marina life. Each terrace captures a different moment in the day, from sunrise calm to sunset glamour. It’s refined without being stiff, scenic without feeling staged. A full-day terrace experience that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

Location: The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina

Times: Market at Edition 6:30am to 5pm; Alba Terrace 12:30pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm; Oak Room 6pm to 11:30pm

Contact: (02) 208 0000