As well as touring over 200 aircraft, Dubai’s Crown Prince posted pictures from lunch at RIKAS Hospitality’s pop-up restaurant

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is in full swing, and among the high-profile guests attending the second day of the event was none other than HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan shared that the five-day event ‘reflects the emirate’s success in establishing itself as a global hub for the future,’ as per a Dubai Media Office statement. During the tour, His Highness reviewed an impressive collection of over 200 aircraft, which are on display at Dubai World Central for the event. These range from commercial and military planes to business jets and UAVs, alongside advanced aviation technologies.

Among the huge collection of planes, Dubai’s Crown Prince inspected the Bombardier Global 7500, a 19-seat aircraft with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (upgradeable to 8,000) that combines high-speed, high-altitude performance with a modern, tech-enabled cabin.

Sheikh Hamdan also made time to fuel up during his day at Dubai Airshow, posting pictures to his Instagram stories, enjoying lunch with a view at the RIKAS Hospitality pop-up.

Running from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central, this year’s event features more than 1,500 exhibitors, 21 national pavilions and 98 chalets, all coming together under the theme ‘The Future Is Here.’

Images: Dubai Media Office, Instagram: Sheikh Hamdan, supplied