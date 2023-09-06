From a dreamy desert iteration of Ninive to a dazzling new live music venue on The Palm…

Rikas Hospitality are already behind some of Dubai’s hottest spots, including beach clubs Twiggy, Kyma and Tagomago; and haute eateries like La Cantine, Mimi Kakushi and newly opened Chez Wam. But the group are set to expand further this year, unveiling seven restaurants and bars set to open before the end of the year.

Alongside expanding their existing concepts, Rikas will unveil a collection of new homegrown concepts, plus team up with a globally renowned brand for a very special culinary collaboration. All restaurants will be overseen by the group’s executive chef and former What’s On Chef of the Year, Gilles Bosquet.

New openings

Launching in September, Eugène Eugène will be the first of two concepts Rikas debut at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. A botanically-inspired modern brasserie, it’s set to be a chic yet relaxed spot for casual coffees, business lunches and leisurely afternoon teas. Culinary highlights from head chef Yanis Sgad include vanilla tomato tartare, Osso Bucco saffron risotto, sea bream a la plancha, foie gras and duck salad and pistachio soufflé.

Then in October, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates will see the arrival of a cool new Cantonese restaurant, Xu. A homage to the subcultures of China’s show-stopping cities, bright neon interiors designed to be photographed will make this a seriously Instagrammable spot. Paired with an expertly curated soundtrack and a menu of Cantonese classics, it’s set to be an in-demand hotspot when it opens next month.

Debuting alongside Chez Wam in St Regis Gardens later this year will be Aretha. A restaurant, bar and lounge inspired by the 1960s, everything from the sound to the vibe promise to be unforgettable at this dazzling live music destination.

Expansion of existing concepts

A trio of existing Rikas concepts will also get a shake-up. Lana Lusa will say so long to Wasl 51 at the end of October, relocating to the Four Seasons Private Residences currently under construction at Dubai Water Canal. While you can expect the same authentic atmosphere, the new Lana Lusa will be an elevated culinary offering to match its exclusive location. New for Lana Lusa 2.0 will also be a liquor license, so guests can sit out on the terrace and enjoy breathtaking sundowners.

Madeleine & Marcel, located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, will also make roots on the Palm Jumeirah later this month. The French patisserie will open at the observation deck The View at the Palm, serving light bites and beverages to those checking out the top attraction. Another venue, also in collaboration with Nakheel, will be announced soon.

Finally, Ninive, the beloved Middle Eastern eatery in DIFC, will open as a breathtaking desert destination within Bab Al Shams. Recreating the stunning surrounds of a Bedouin tent, Ninive at Bab Al Shams promises much of the same ambiance and flavour as the original in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with elevated Middle Eastern and Anatolian cuisine taking centre stage in an enchanting surrounding.

Those with solid counting skills will notice that totals six new openings, not seven. A seventh venue – a culinary collaboration with a globally iconic luxury brand – is still yet to be announced. While we don’t know exactly which brand it will be, we do know the venue will set up home in Dubai Mall.

That’s a lot of exciting new spots to check out…

@rikasgroupp