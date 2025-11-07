It aims to highlight the importance of maintaining strong, cohesive family ties and promote the deeply rooted values of unity, empathy and cooperation for generations to come

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2026 as the Year of the Family.

Announced on Thursday, November 6, during a session for the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of maintaining strong, cohesive family ties as a driving factor behind the initiative. The directive also seeks to promote the deeply rooted values of unity, empathy and cooperation that characterise Emirati society and ensure these values are passed on to future generations.

As per state news agency, wam, a national task force has been formed to focus on three main agendas: policies and programmes, behavioural interventions, and reproductive health.

The three agendas

The first pathway involves reviewing current policies and programmes that directly or indirectly impact family growth. The second focuses on understanding the social and behavioural drivers of family growth through on-the-ground interviews with Emirati families across the country. The third pathway reviews current reproductive health initiatives, identifies existing challenges, and explores ways to address them.

Describing family growth as a “national priority” the UAE President announced the establishment of a Ministry of Family, which is now responsible for formulating national strategies that support family growth. The Ministry of Family will also be tasked with reinforcing the family’s role in promoting values, national identity, and responsible upbringing grounded in Emirati traditions and customs.

He affirmed that the Emirati family plays a vital role in safeguarding the UAE’s culture, values, and national identity.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the Year of the Family is a shared commitment for citizens and residents to participate in. He further stressed the role all sectors have to play – including healthcare, education, economy and the media in supporting national initiatives.

A history of the ‘UAE Year of’

Since 2015, the UAE has declared each year a ‘Year of’ something to bring citizens and residents together, unified by the same cause. Previously, that’s been the Year of Reading, Year of Sustainability, Year of Community and Year of Tolerance.

For 2026, it will focus on highlighting the central role of the family, supporting its growth and long-term stability, and reaffirming its place as the cornerstone of society and a pillar of national prosperity.