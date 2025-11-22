The annual fun run will see more than 275,000 fitness enthusiasts take to Sheikh Zayed Road

The Dubai Run is one of the most popular Dubai Fitness Challenge events, and it’s taking place tomorrow, but there’s still time to register for the 2025 event.

Returning tomorrow on Sunday November 23 to mark the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, it’s expected that more than 275,000 budding athletes will take to Sheikh Zayed Road for the annual fitness spectacle. It’s open to all abilities to run, jog or walk a 5km or 10km route.

You can register via dubairun.com.

When is the Dubai Run?

You’ll need to get up early, The Dubai Run takes place from 6.30am on Sunday November 23. The start line closes at 8am and the finish is at 9am according to the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

How long is the run?

The world’s largest free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future and you have a choice of a 5km or 10km distance.

What is the route?

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. That includes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal, looping back again towards Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

What roads will close?

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to motorists from early morning on Sunday, November 23, to make way for the Dubai Run.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced alternative routes and when the roads are expected to reopen, you can see them all here.

Members of the public are encouraged to use the metro on Sunday morning. Those participating in the run can get off at Dubai World Trade Centre station.

Can I still enter?

Yes, all slots are currently available for both the 5km route and the 10km route for the Dubai Run 2025. However all T-shirt allocations have already been made.

The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register. You can register now via dubairun.com.

Images: Provided