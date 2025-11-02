The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is a world away…

The stay

Tucked away along a stretch of pristine private shoreline, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is where barefoot luxury meets desert calm. With just 32 private villas, each with its own pool, this secluded escape is designed for total privacy and peace — the kind of place where the only sound is the soft crash of waves against the sand. Whether you’re coming from Dubai or beyond, it feels a world away.

The setting

Set along the tranquil coastline of RAK, this Ritz-Carlton outpost offers a serene seaside escape just an hour from Dubai. The resort sits on a secluded stretch of beach framed by calm turquoise waters on one side and desert dunes on the other. It’s intimate, quiet, and effortlessly beautiful, close enough to Ras Al Khaimah’s marina and golf courses for a little exploring, yet far enough to feel completely removed from the everyday.

The room

We stayed in a Beach Pool Villa, a perfect blend of coastal chic and Arabian elegance. It feels like a tent yet it has wooden ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows that open directly onto your own private pool and beach cabana, and there’s even a bathtub outside. Inside, the king bed is cloud-soft, the bathroom features a rain shower, and thoughtful touches make the experience feel personal and polished, such as fruit when you arrives. Sunset swims in your private pool are a must.

The food and drink

The resort’s signature restaurant, The Shore House, is a Mediterranean-inspired beachfront spot that nails the balance between relaxed and refined. Breakfast is an indulgent affair with à la carte classics, fresh juices, and sea views that make coffee taste even better. For dinner, seafood takes centre stage, but we loved the steak, perfectly cooked and juicy. Private dining can also be arranged on the beach or in your villa for extra romance.

The activities

Days unfold slowly here. Start with sunrise yoga by the sea, take a dip in your pool, or hop on a paddleboard to explore the calm bay. The resort can organise snorkelling trips, sunset cruises, or spa treatments where the treatment rooms look out onto the beach and let you hear the waves as you unwind. Guests also have access to sister property Al Wadi Desert, just a short drive away, for desert safaris, horse riding, or falconry — the best of both worlds.

The experience

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, is all about effortless indulgence. Service is warm but never intrusive and every detail is anticipated, from cool towels on arrival to perfectly timed turndown treats. It’s romantic, restorative, and wonderfully slow. The kind of place that reminds you how good quiet can feel.

What to pack

A good book, SPF 50, and something breezy for beachside dinners.

What’s on the bill

From Dhs2,550 per night for two, including breakfast. Packages often include credits for spa or dining, worth checking when you book.

What’s On Verdict: Privacy, peace, and pure indulgence.

The details

Location: Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah

Check-in/Check-out: 3pm / 12pm

Contact: (07) 204 8888 | @ritzcarltonalhamrabeach

Booking tip: Book a Beach Pool Villa for two nights — one isn’t enough.