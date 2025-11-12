Start the new year strong with fabulous brunches, luxe beach days or family-friendly fun

Welcome the first day of 2026 in style with Dubai’s most enticing New Year’s Day brunches. From beachside celebrations to sky-high feasts, these handpicked venues promise the perfect start to a sparkling new year.

Here’s where to celebrate New Year’s Day 2026 in Dubai.

Andaliman

A Balinese-inspired brunch invites guests to refresh and unwind in the verdant, sun-soaked poolside setting of Andaliman. Savour fragrant seasonal dishes designed to be shared with friends and family, and toast to the start of 2026.

Where: One Za’abeel

When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs120 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @andalimandubai

Armani/Deli

Continue the festivities on January 1 with an elegant New Year’s Brunch at the Burj Khalifa featuring Italian classics and skyline views.

Where: Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa

When: 1pm to 6pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs395 soft

Book: Tel: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihoteldxb

Blue Door

The Turkish Garden Brunch at Delano Dubai is a celebration rooted in renewal and tradition. Guests are invited to linger over vibrant Anatolian dishes served across live stations in the garden’s whimsical setting, with swaying trees and ambient music creating a peaceful setting for the first brunch of the year.

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs420 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs655 Champagne, Dhs200 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6255. @delanodubai

Brasserie Lutetia

Welcome 2026 in Parisian style with a New Year’s Day Brunch at Brasserie Lutetia. The afternoon unfolds in a celebration of renewal and indulgence, complete with live entertainment, festive classics, and elegant French classics, from golden croissants to seafood platters and sweet desserts.

Where: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs75 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 503 6666. @sofiteldubaidowntown

Casa Amor

Ease into 2026 with soulful rhythms and vibrant flavours at Casa Amor. Enjoy a New Year’s Day edition of their signature Bohemian Brunch, complete with sharing-style dishes, free-flowing drinks and a social gathering by the sea.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When: 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs895 Champagne, Dhs250 children four to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2233. @casaamordubai

Giardino

Ease into the New Year in the grandiose surroundings of Giardino. Designed with families in mind, there’s an international buffet, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment for the little ones.

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai

When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs400 food only, Dhs500 soft, Dhs620 house, Dhs860 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai

Girl & the Goose

Start the new year at Girl & the Goose, with ¡A La Mesa! The Weekend Table extends from January 1 to 4. Enjoy a set menu of signature dishes for Dhs249 with sharing starters, hearty mains and a sweet treat to conclude.

Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai

When: 12pm to 5pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs249

Book: Tel: (0)4 575 3760. @girl.and.the.goose

La Cantine Beach

Begin 2026 on a refreshing note with La Cantine Beach’s vibrant New Year’s Day brunch of sophisticated French flavours and free-flowing drinks. Soak up the sun, sip refreshing drinks, and start the new year right

Where: Bluewaters

When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs695 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6622. @lacantinebeachdubai

Mina’s Kitchen

Start 2026 the Bubbalicious way with a special edition New Year’s Day brunch. A lavish afternoon of gourmet live stations, towers of fresh seafood and decadent desserts can all be paired with free-flowing soft or alcoholic drinks. Live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere make for a fun-filled New Year’s Day soiree.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs485

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Prime68

Begin 2026 with refined dining, exceptional service and spectacular skyline views with an elegant three-course brunch at Prime68.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 Champagne, Dhs175 children 8 to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @prime68dxb

SAL

Enjoy a breezy day by the shimmering Arabian Gulf and welcome 2026 with a luxurious seaside dining experience at SAL. Snag a table in the restaurant and dine on Mediterranean-inspired flavours and premium beverages.

Where: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

When: 12pm to 5.15pm

Price: Dhs790 soft, Dhs1,090 premium, Dhs1,590 Champagne

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @sal_burjalarab

Tasca

Ring in the New Year in true Tasca style, surrounded by sunshine, sea views and the soulful sounds of a live band. Enjoy a relaxed Portuguese sharing menu crafted for the occasion, complemented by signature drinks and stretching views.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When: 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs895 Champagne, Dhs250 children aged four to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Vera Versilia

Begin 2026 in true Italian style with an exquisite array of culinary delights and signature creations by Chef Marco. Celebrate the first day of the year with vibrant live entertainment, perfectly paired with signature drinks.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 409 5111. @veraversilia

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Ease into the new year with a relaxed brunch at Mezzerie, featuring an abundant buffet of wholesome dishes, Waldorf signatures and a healthy corner with detox sips. Expect vibrant salads, live cooking stations, and comforting classics alongside sweet desserts. A feel-good start to 2026 for families and friends.

Where: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs175 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Zuma Dubai

For those looking to continue the celebrations on January 1, Zuma invites guests to enjoy an extensive selection of dishes from its world-class tasting menu at the New Year’s Day Brunch in the restaurant. Bringing a sophisticated twist on the classic izakaya style of informal eating, Zuma’s award-winning brunch incorporates all the best they have to offer. A la carte dining options are also available in the lounge.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

When: 12.30pm, Jan 1

Price: From Dhs545

Book: Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai