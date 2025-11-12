The best places to celebrate New Year's Day 2026 in Dubai
Start the new year strong with fabulous brunches, luxe beach days or family-friendly fun
Welcome the first day of 2026 in style with Dubai’s most enticing New Year’s Day brunches. From beachside celebrations to sky-high feasts, these handpicked venues promise the perfect start to a sparkling new year.
Here’s where to celebrate New Year’s Day 2026 in Dubai.
Andaliman
A Balinese-inspired brunch invites guests to refresh and unwind in the verdant, sun-soaked poolside setting of Andaliman. Savour fragrant seasonal dishes designed to be shared with friends and family, and toast to the start of 2026.
Where: One Za’abeel
When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs120 children four to 12
Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @andalimandubai
Armani/Deli
Continue the festivities on January 1 with an elegant New Year’s Brunch at the Burj Khalifa featuring Italian classics and skyline views.
Where: Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa
When: 1pm to 6pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs395 soft
Book: Tel: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihoteldxb
Blue Door
The Turkish Garden Brunch at Delano Dubai is a celebration rooted in renewal and tradition. Guests are invited to linger over vibrant Anatolian dishes served across live stations in the garden’s whimsical setting, with swaying trees and ambient music creating a peaceful setting for the first brunch of the year.
Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters
When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs420 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs655 Champagne, Dhs200 children
Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6255. @delanodubai
Brasserie Lutetia
Welcome 2026 in Parisian style with a New Year’s Day Brunch at Brasserie Lutetia. The afternoon unfolds in a celebration of renewal and indulgence, complete with live entertainment, festive classics, and elegant French classics, from golden croissants to seafood platters and sweet desserts.
Where: Sofitel Dubai Downtown
When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs75 children
Book: Tel: (0)4 503 6666. @sofiteldubaidowntown
Casa Amor
Ease into 2026 with soulful rhythms and vibrant flavours at Casa Amor. Enjoy a New Year’s Day edition of their signature Bohemian Brunch, complete with sharing-style dishes, free-flowing drinks and a social gathering by the sea.
Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
When: 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs895 Champagne, Dhs250 children four to 11
Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2233. @casaamordubai
Giardino
Ease into the New Year in the grandiose surroundings of Giardino. Designed with families in mind, there’s an international buffet, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment for the little ones.
Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai
When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs400 food only, Dhs500 soft, Dhs620 house, Dhs860 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai
Girl & the Goose
Start the new year at Girl & the Goose, with ¡A La Mesa! The Weekend Table extends from January 1 to 4. Enjoy a set menu of signature dishes for Dhs249 with sharing starters, hearty mains and a sweet treat to conclude.
Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai
When: 12pm to 5pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs249
Book: Tel: (0)4 575 3760. @girl.and.the.goose
La Cantine Beach
Begin 2026 on a refreshing note with La Cantine Beach’s vibrant New Year’s Day brunch of sophisticated French flavours and free-flowing drinks. Soak up the sun, sip refreshing drinks, and start the new year right
Where: Bluewaters
When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs695 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6622. @lacantinebeachdubai
Mina’s Kitchen
Start 2026 the Bubbalicious way with a special edition New Year’s Day brunch. A lavish afternoon of gourmet live stations, towers of fresh seafood and decadent desserts can all be paired with free-flowing soft or alcoholic drinks. Live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere make for a fun-filled New Year’s Day soiree.
Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh
When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 31
Price: From Dhs485
Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb
Prime68
Begin 2026 with refined dining, exceptional service and spectacular skyline views with an elegant three-course brunch at Prime68.
Where: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 Champagne, Dhs175 children 8 to 12
Book: Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @prime68dxb
SAL
Enjoy a breezy day by the shimmering Arabian Gulf and welcome 2026 with a luxurious seaside dining experience at SAL. Snag a table in the restaurant and dine on Mediterranean-inspired flavours and premium beverages.
Where: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab
When: 12pm to 5.15pm
Price: Dhs790 soft, Dhs1,090 premium, Dhs1,590 Champagne
Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @sal_burjalarab
Tasca
Ring in the New Year in true Tasca style, surrounded by sunshine, sea views and the soulful sounds of a live band. Enjoy a relaxed Portuguese sharing menu crafted for the occasion, complemented by signature drinks and stretching views.
Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
When: 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs895 Champagne, Dhs250 children aged four to 11
Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai
Vera Versilia
Begin 2026 in true Italian style with an exquisite array of culinary delights and signature creations by Chef Marco. Celebrate the first day of the year with vibrant live entertainment, perfectly paired with signature drinks.
Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
When: 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 409 5111. @veraversilia
Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah
Ease into the new year with a relaxed brunch at Mezzerie, featuring an abundant buffet of wholesome dishes, Waldorf signatures and a healthy corner with detox sips. Expect vibrant salads, live cooking stations, and comforting classics alongside sweet desserts. A feel-good start to 2026 for families and friends.
Where: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah
When: 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs175 children six to 11
Book: Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai
Zuma Dubai
For those looking to continue the celebrations on January 1, Zuma invites guests to enjoy an extensive selection of dishes from its world-class tasting menu at the New Year’s Day Brunch in the restaurant. Bringing a sophisticated twist on the classic izakaya style of informal eating, Zuma’s award-winning brunch incorporates all the best they have to offer. A la carte dining options are also available in the lounge.
Where: Gate Village, DIFC
When: 12.30pm, Jan 1
Price: From Dhs545
Book: Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai