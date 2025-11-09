DJ Dean Curtis shares his top spots in the UAE with What’s On

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favorite staycations and hidden gems.

This month we chat to DJ Dean Curtis, ahead of his UNTOLD Dubai gig this month. Since 2010, DJ Dean Curtis has been at the heart of Dubai’s evolving music scene, bringing his signature sound to some of the city’s top venues. Now, as Deputy Content Director at Virgin Radio, Dean not only influences the city’s nightlife but also curates its sound across the airwaves.

Party here

My monthly night for millennials is Please Leave By 10. We start the party at 6pm and at 10pm the lights come on and you are told to leave – it has been sold out every weekend, so there is clearly a demand for it! And this time of year Kris Fade and I perform at Untold Dubai as Cancelled Music, catch us on stage on the Nov 8.

Eat here

Konjiki Hototogisu in Mall of the Emirates. Best noodles I’ve ever had and it’s backed up with a Bib Gourmand award from Michelin. My go to is the spicy chicken ramen.

Hidden gem

Scarlet’s German Bakery & Patisserie. Some of the best bread and cakes in the city. I always grab a sandwich for lunch from there when I drop my daughter to nursery. It’s incredible quality and only Dhs16.

Relax here

The pool at Isola Ristorante. Such a nice pool that’s chill vibes, good service, nice views and an amazing menu. Try the foccacia pizza for a life changing bread moment.

Stay here

The OG Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, Fujairah. It’s a pretty rustic experience but it’s nice to feel grounded and I love snorkling around Snoopy Island all day long. Plus you can take all your own food and have a BBQ at your chalet. Feels ‘normal’ after the city life.

Recharge here

As the nice weather is here, I enjoy going for pool days with my family. We have Privelee, so we like exploring different pools each weekend, but an all-time favourite is Anantara on the Palm for unlimited chill vibes surrounded by a bit of greenery.