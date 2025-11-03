The biggest DJ gigs in Dubai taking over the city this season

There’s no easing into it, this season goes all out from the start, and DJ gigs in Dubai turn the city into one big stage. From massive outdoor festivals and rooftop raves to beachfront day-to-nights, it’s a full-on music scene of live shows and world-class DJ sets. UNTOLD brings four huge days of EDM, while clubs fly in underground favourites – there’s something loud waiting for you every single weekend. This is what November in Dubai sounds like.

UNTOLD Dubai

Martin Garrix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)

Dutch producer & DJ; broke through with “Animals” in 2013; ranked top DJ in DJ Mag; known for melodic Big Room and future rave resurgence.

Armin van Buuren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren)

Trance legend from the Netherlands; hosts weekly radio show A State of Trance; five‑time DJ Mag No.1.

Steve Aoki

American DJ and electro house staple; known for cake‑throwing antics; founder of Dim Mak Records.

Also read

36 epic events in the UAE to get excited for before the end of the year

Alan Walker

British‑Norwegian DJ/producer; “Faded” made him international; known for his masked visual identity.

Meduza

Italian production trio; house & melodic techno; breakouts include “Piece of Your Heart” and “Lose Control”.

Nervo

Australian twin DJ/producer duo; writers for major pop acts; perform energetic DJ sets in progressive and electro house.

Salvatore Ganacci

Swedish DJ/producer from Bosnia; known for theatrical performances; mixes techno, trap, house.

DJ Bliss

Emirati DJ, producer, TV host; among UAE’s most established electronic names; bridges local scene and global acts.

Miriam and Olivia Nervo

Australian twin sisters and one of the world’s most recognisable female DJ duos. Known for their energetic electro-house sets and festival anthems, they’ve played every major stage from Tomorrowland to Ultra. Before DJing, they were Grammy-winning songwriters for artists like David Guetta.

Eric Prydz

Swedish DJ; known for progressive and techno; alias work (e.g. Pryda, HOLO); high production-value shows.

Axwell

Swedish DJ/producer (of Swedish House Mafia); house mainstay; influential in melodic, uplifting sets.

Toto Chiavetta

Italian DJ/producer; techno & house; known in European underground circuit.

Ale De Tuglie

DJ/producer; known in house circuits (especially Europe); versatile across deep and tech house.

Andrea Oliva

Swiss DJ/producer; blends tech, house and techno; respected for solid underground sets.

Tchami

French DJ / one of the pioneers of future house; founder of Confession label; known for dark, groovy basslines.

GORDO

American DJ (formerly Carnage); blends trap, house, bass; energetic sets with crossover appeal.

Hot Since 82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Since 82 (@hotsince82)

English DJ/producer; deep house veteran; runs labels and presents a melodically driven sound.

Ilario Alicante

Italian DJ/producer; melodic techno; label owner; often plays emotive, deep sets.

Luciano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magi-K Luciano 🇨🇱 🇵🇸 (@magikluciano)

Swiss/Chilean DJ; techno and minimal house; known for organic, groovy sets.

KSHMR

American DJ/producer of Indian descent; famous for cinematic EDM, big drops, strong global presence.

Mëstiza

A Spanish DJ/producer duo by long‑time friends Belah and Pitty Bernad. They fuse flamenco roots with electronic genres, house, melodic techno, afro‑house. Their debut album Quëreles (2023) hit No.1 on Spain’s vinyl charts, and in 2025 they became the first female DJ duo to take a residency at Hï Ibiza.

Tujamo

German DJ and producer known for his punchy, festival-ready electro house tracks. He’s behind club hits like Dr. Who! and Booty Bounce, and has collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. A regular on the global touring circuit, including Tomorrowland and Ultra.

Zamna Soundsystem

Collective / brand tied with Zamna stage curation; hosts immersive jungle / techno / live electronic sessions.

When: November 6 to 9

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Saih Shuaib 1

Contact: @untoldfestivaldubai

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience (@ushuaiadubai)

Adriatique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriatique (@adriatique)

Zurich duo, known for their melodic and atmospheric sets. Their label Siamese curates cinematic, late-night sounds. Signed to Afterlife and known for extended hypnotic sets.

When: November 15

Calvin Harris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

A Grammy-winning producer and global pop-house powerhouse, Calvin Harris has crafted chart-topping hits with stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith. His legendary residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has made him a staple in the electronic music scene worldwide, known for electrifying performances that draw massive crowds.

When: November 29

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina

Contact: @ushuaiadubai