The GCC is making big moves to make travel smoother between its countries

Gulf citizens will be able to complete all travel checks at a single checkpoint, meaning no more multiple inspections on arrival. Which means travelling between Gulf countries could feel as easy as taking a domestic flight.

UAE and Bahrain to test the new ‘one-stop’ travel system

A new travel system is being rolled out by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that will let Gulf travellers complete all travel checks in one place before boarding. That means no more passport control or customs checks after you’ve landed.

The UAE and Bahrain will be the first to try it out, with the pilot phase starting in December 2025. If it’s successful, the system will expand to include all six GCC countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the idea is to make movement between Gulf countries seamless and efficient, with immigration, customs, and security all done at a single checkpoint before departure.

Travel to feel like a domestic flight

When the system is fully in place, Gulf citizens will be able to travel between the countries without going through multiple inspections. Upon arrival, they’ll be treated as if they’re arriving on a domestic flight – quick, easy, and best of all, stress-free.

Unified GCC tourist visa also on the way

The GCC Grand Tours Visa will soon let travellers visit all six Gulf countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain – with a single visa.

The UAE and Bahrain will pilot the scheme in December this year, with plans to expand it across the region if successful. Similar to Europe’s Schengen visa, it aims to make travel easier and more affordable for tourists exploring multiple destinations.

The visa will be applied for online through a shared GCC platform, and travellers will receive it via email. It’s expected to be valid for 30 to 90 days for tourism and short visits.

A more connected future for the Gulf

Together, the one-stop travel system and unified visa are set to transform travel within the GCC. Whether you’re a citizen, resident, or tourist, moving around the Gulf could soon be faster, simpler, and more connected than ever.

Image: What’s On Archive