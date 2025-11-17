The UAE has officially announced a public holiday for UAE National Day

December is just around the corner, and the UAE celebrates the start of the month with Eid Al Etihad (previously known as Union Day and UAE National Day). And of course, with every huge celebration comes a public holiday or two, and the UAE officials have just confirmed the news.

According to the Official Account for Federal Authority for Government Human Resources – UAE, Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, will be a holiday for employees of both the private and public sectors. Work will resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

أعلنت الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية أن عطلة عيد الاتحاد الــ54 لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، لموظفي الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية ستكون يومي الاثنين والثلاثاء الموافقين 1 – 2 ديسمبر لعام 2025، على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي يوم الأربعاء الموافق الثالث من ديسمبر. pic.twitter.com/wvvPka626H — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) November 17, 2025

The news was first only confirmed by officials for the public sector, but the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation later confirmed the private sector will also get the same days off.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

What was National Day, and then Union Day, is now Eid Al Etihad – using the inspiring and authentic Arabic nomenclature – that truly captures the essence of what the day is about. Eid Al Etihad translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. A stirring call to wave those UAE flags high.

Will there be fireworks for Eid Al Etihad 2025?

If you’re wondering where to see fireworks in Dubai this December, take note, as there will be several fireworks displays in Dubai for Eid Al Etihad. You can spot the dazzling display at Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City, Global Village UAE, and The Beach at JBR. Find out all the details here.

Besides fireworks, you can expect family-friendly events at Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Al Seef and much more. To help you plan your long weekend, visit this link here.

