The UAE’s 52nd national day is only weeks away…

Here’s where you can catch a dazzling fireworks display in the capital as you wish the UAE a happy 52nd:

Yas Bay

To mark National Day, head on over to one of the capital’s most beloved leisure and entertainment spots at Yas Bay, and enjoy a stunning fireworks show. A dazzling display of colour and pyrotechnics will light up the skies, as you take in the spirit of National Day and feel pride wash over you.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Bay, Yas Island, December 2 and 3, 9pm. @yasbayuae

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Witness a stunning display as the skies above one of Abu Dhabi’s most majestic structures lights up to mark the UAE’s 52nd National Day. In addition to a roaring Union Day Air Show on December 2 and a host of other National Day-centric offerings including the Emirati Al Ayala dance, the Abu Dhabi corniche will make for the perfect setting as proceedings culminate in a memorable supershow featuring brilliant fireworks and a lights show.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road. December 2, 9pm. @mo_emiratespalace

Sheikh Zayed Festival

The beloved annual cultural and family extravaganza is back in Abu Dhabi, and in addition to other mesmerising attractions, a stellar fireworks show for National Day has also been planned. Come by with the family to enjoy dazzling shows, brilliant performances and international pavilions from 4pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends. You will be welcomed by international pavilions, folk art shows, military musical performances, jaw-dropping drone displays, and of course, the National Day fireworks.

@zayedfestival

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is all set to celebrate UAE National Day with grandeur, including two impressive firework displays that will wow you on December 2 and 3. Guests can enjoy a front-row seat to the celebrations while dining at a selection of their favourite restaurants at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. With wonderful weather to be enjoyed, the promenade is one of the capital’s most scenic spots to celebrate this joyous occasion in Abu Dhabi.

Al Maryah Island, December 2 and 3. @almaryahisland