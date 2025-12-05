Whether you’re looking for soaring city views, all-inclusive beachfront fun or a gorgeous glamping getaway

Craving a weekend escape that offers something a little different? Bookmark these unique new staycation spots, where stays are all about switching off, trying something new, and experiencing a different side of the UAE. From luxe glamping getaways to all-inclusive stays on the Marjan beachfront, we’ve found the best new staycations you need to know about across the emirates.

SO/ Ras Al Khaimah 

A stylish, all-inclusive escape that blends bold design and beachfront bliss, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah marks Ennismore’s first foray into the adventure emirate. A new all-inclusive property at the gateway to Marjan island, each of its bedrooms and suites comes with uninterrupted sea views – perfect for relaxing stays by the ocean. On the foodie front, The Market offers casual all-day eats, Floating World is a speciality Japanese-Asian restaurant, and Bungalow is a beach club for sun-soaked days and drinks with your toes in the sand. A duo of pool bars, a spa and gym with complimentary classes complete the leisure line-up.

Where: Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
Rates: From Dhs1,895 per night
Book: so-hotels.com

Parvara, Fujairah

On one of Fujairah’s highest peaks, prepare to relax, retreat and return to what really matters at Parvara, a new kind of glamping escape. Unrolling against the craggy backdrop of Jabal al-Hamri, Parvara is self-described as a luxury mountain pavilion sanctuary, thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with simplicity. This off-grid escape will be rooted in local heritage and nature, with guests waking to Arabic breakfasts and actively making fire-cooked feasts alongside the expert chef. Days can be spent embracing the locale, with mindful rituals and guided exploration all part of the experience.

Where: Hamri Mountains, Fujairah
Rates: Upon request
Book: parvara.com

Ciel Dubai Marina

Now officially the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG takes staycations to new heights in Dubai’s burgeoning hotel scene. A collection of 1,004 chic, modern rooms offer sweeping views from floor-to-ceiling windows and come with all the swish amenities you’d expect from a five-star hotel. Of course, the crown jewels are all found at the top of this 82-floor marvel, with acclaimed UK restaurant Tattu bringing a dining experience, sky pool and lounge to levels 74, 76 and 81, respectively. The hotel’s 61st floor is where you’ll find a pampering spa, showcasing panoramic views and innovative wellbeing rituals.

Where: Dubai Marina
Rates: From Dhs968
Book: cieldubai.com

Coming soon: Nomad, Sharjah

Nomad

The newest addition to Sharjah Collection’s array of luxe glamping getaways is Nomad. Set on rugged natural terrain in Kalba’s mountains, Nomad is a collection of 20 eco-luxury trailers dotted across a vast landscape, each of which comes with a private BBQ area, perfect for alfresco dinners under the starry night sky. Those who prefer to leave the cooking up to the professionals can enjoy an on-site restaurant, complemented by seasonal activities that encourage you to make the most of the beautiful location. Think birdwatching, outdoor yoga and stargazing.

Where: Kalba, Sharjah
Rates: TBC
Book: sharjahcollection.ae

Coming soon: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas

habitas caravan hatta

Thoughtfully curated as community gathering places, Habitas’ global properties bring together music, wellness, adventure, culture, cuisine and education. In the region, their duo of Instagram-fodder properties in AlUla includes a breathtaking desert hotel and a playful glamping experience – the latter being what the brand will also bring to Hatta this December. Glamping will be elevated with Habitas’ thoughtful touch, with 50 Airstream trailers providing a rustic-luxe backdrop to immersive experiences that invite a return to nature. Each airstream will come with sweeping views over the valley or lake, and invite guests to discover a wealth of social spaces, from an infinity pool to dining.

Where: Hatta
Rates: TBC
Book: ourhabitas.com