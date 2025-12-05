Whether you’re looking for soaring city views, all-inclusive beachfront fun or a gorgeous glamping getaway

Craving a weekend escape that offers something a little different? Bookmark these unique new staycation spots, where stays are all about switching off, trying something new, and experiencing a different side of the UAE. From luxe glamping getaways to all-inclusive stays on the Marjan beachfront, we’ve found the best new staycations you need to know about across the emirates.

SO/ Ras Al Khaimah

A stylish, all-inclusive escape that blends bold design and beachfront bliss, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah marks Ennismore’s first foray into the adventure emirate. A new all-inclusive property at the gateway to Marjan island, each of its bedrooms and suites comes with uninterrupted sea views – perfect for relaxing stays by the ocean. On the foodie front, The Market offers casual all-day eats, Floating World is a speciality Japanese-Asian restaurant, and Bungalow is a beach club for sun-soaked days and drinks with your toes in the sand. A duo of pool bars, a spa and gym with complimentary classes complete the leisure line-up.

Where: Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Rates: From Dhs1,895 per night

Book: so-hotels.com

Parvara, Fujairah

On one of Fujairah’s highest peaks, prepare to relax, retreat and return to what really matters at Parvara, a new kind of glamping escape. Unrolling against the craggy backdrop of Jabal al-Hamri, Parvara is self-described as a luxury mountain pavilion sanctuary, thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with simplicity. This off-grid escape will be rooted in local heritage and nature, with guests waking to Arabic breakfasts and actively making fire-cooked feasts alongside the expert chef. Days can be spent embracing the locale, with mindful rituals and guided exploration all part of the experience.

Where: Hamri Mountains, Fujairah

Rates: Upon request

Book: parvara.com

Ciel Dubai Marina

Now officially the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG takes staycations to new heights in Dubai’s burgeoning hotel scene. A collection of 1,004 chic, modern rooms offer sweeping views from floor-to-ceiling windows and come with all the swish amenities you’d expect from a five-star hotel. Of course, the crown jewels are all found at the top of this 82-floor marvel, with acclaimed UK restaurant Tattu bringing a dining experience, sky pool and lounge to levels 74, 76 and 81, respectively. The hotel’s 61st floor is where you’ll find a pampering spa, showcasing panoramic views and innovative wellbeing rituals.

Where: Dubai Marina

Rates: From Dhs968

Book: cieldubai.com

Coming soon: Nomad, Sharjah

The newest addition to Sharjah Collection’s array of luxe glamping getaways is Nomad. Set on rugged natural terrain in Kalba’s mountains, Nomad is a collection of 20 eco-luxury trailers dotted across a vast landscape, each of which comes with a private BBQ area, perfect for alfresco dinners under the starry night sky. Those who prefer to leave the cooking up to the professionals can enjoy an on-site restaurant, complemented by seasonal activities that encourage you to make the most of the beautiful location. Think birdwatching, outdoor yoga and stargazing.

Where: Kalba, Sharjah

Rates: TBC

Book: sharjahcollection.ae

Coming soon: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas

Thoughtfully curated as community gathering places, Habitas’ global properties bring together music, wellness, adventure, culture, cuisine and education. In the region, their duo of Instagram-fodder properties in AlUla includes a breathtaking desert hotel and a playful glamping experience – the latter being what the brand will also bring to Hatta this December. Glamping will be elevated with Habitas’ thoughtful touch, with 50 Airstream trailers providing a rustic-luxe backdrop to immersive experiences that invite a return to nature. Each airstream will come with sweeping views over the valley or lake, and invite guests to discover a wealth of social spaces, from an infinity pool to dining.

Where: Hatta

Rates: TBC

Book: ourhabitas.com