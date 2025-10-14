It’s not a hotel, nor a resort… it is a series of experiences for those seeking rare

With a wave of new hotels, resorts, and glamping destinations emerging across the UAE, Parvara in Fujairah offers something distinctly different. Neither hotel nor resort, Parvara defines its own category of hospitality – one grounded in silence, simplicity, and authentic lived experience.

At Parvara, it’s all about switching off and getting back to what really matters. It’s not about flashy luxury – it’s about space, silence, and simplicity.

Tucked away in Jabal al-Hamri – one of Fujairah’s highest peaks, the sanctuary invites guests to stay in minimal but beautifully crafted pavilions. Thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with simplicity, each structure harmonises effortlessly with the natural landscape. Far removed from the noise of the city, this is a place to embrace stillness and reconnect deeply with nature.

The all-inclusive experience includes food and immersive nature activities, all backed with meaning.

Foodies can enjoy Arabic-inspired breakfasts, flexible lunches and a fire-cooked feast for dinner prepared by chefs in the wilderness. Your dining experience is backed by Fujairah’s stunning mountain backdrops.

Avani + Fujairah Resort to open in 2028 on UAE’s East Coast

And if you are worried about harming nature, don’t worry. The UAE takes sustainability very seriously, and Parvara is designed to allow guests to explore the natural world with minimal impact and maximum respect.

Parvara is set to open in November 2025, and it sounds like a break most of us would love to embrace.

You will be able to check in and find more details soon on parvara.com

Staycation review: Naäma Beach Villas & Spa

And over in Sharjah

Love connecting with nature? In cultural capital Sharjah, you can soon stay at Nomad – a new concept from Sharjah Collection’s rich portfolio of eco-retreats. Guests will be able to enjoy experiences rooted in nature, heritage and sustainability.

The eco-retreat glamping concept is located on Sharjah’s east coast in Kalba’s mountainous valleys near the Kalba Nature Reserve with 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers all nestled in the heart of nature.

Be warned, it is a no-wifi zone, so you can enjoy a digital disconnection during your stay.

Read more about Nomad here.

Images: Supplied