Your weekly guide to things to do in Abu Dhabi this week, from festive fun to food, art and live entertainment

Abu Dhabi feels busy in the best way this week, with many things to do. The city is glowing with tree lightings, opera nights, art trails and a football clash that already has fans buzzing. Whether you want tacos by the bay, a roof walk above Yas Island or a night wrapped in festive cheer, there is something pulling you out the door. Think of it as your sign to explore a little.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Christmas Tree Lighting



Tis the season, and nothing lifts a Monday mood like a little sparkle. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is easing us into the festive rush on the Falcon Lawns with canapes, carols and a Santa appearance that gets everyone smiling. When the lights switch on, it feels like the city exhales into December.

Location: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Time: From 6pm

Contact: (02) 654 3333

Arabic Opera Antar and Abla

One of the Arab world’s greatest love stories steps into the spotlight this week. Antar and Abla opens on December 9 and fills the International Tennis Centre with music, heritage and a touch of magic. Presented by Bidaya and produced by Pico with Opera Lebanon, it is performed fully in Arabic with English and Chinese subtitles. A landmark for Arabic performing arts and a story worth soaking in.

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Time: 7pm

Cost: From Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends, available on Platinumlist

Al Wahda vs Al Nassr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

This week, December 10, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dusan Tadic take to the pitch for a friendly that feels anything but casual. With fans flooding in from across the region, Al Nahyan Stadium is set for a night charged with noise, pride and football at its best.

Location: Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: December 10, gates open 4:30pm, kickoff 7:30pm

Cost: From Dhs100

Manar

The city is glowing through December with Manar, a public art exhibition that turns everyday spaces into open-air galleries. Wander between light installations across Jubail Island, the Corniche, Souq Al Mina and the trails in Al Ain’s Qattara and Jimi Oases. It is an easy way to fall in love with Abu Dhabi’s creative pulse all over again.

Location: Al Ain, Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oasis; Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island and Souq Al Mina

Time: 5:30pm to midnight

Ferrari World Roof Walk

See Yas Island from a whole new angle as you step onto the famous red roof. You clip in, walk out and feel the rush as the skyline stretches out ahead and the Ferrari logo fills the view at your feet.

Location: Ferrari World, Yas Island

Times: 10am to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs85

Contact: (02) 496 8000

Barbossa Taco Tuesdays

If tacos are your love language, Barbossa speaks it fluently. For two hours you get bottomless tacos and margaritas for Dhs180 and the vibe is pure fiesta. There is a Dhs130 option if you are skipping the drinks, but either way bring an appetite.

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront

Time: All day, every Tuesday

Cost: From Dhs130

Contact: (050) 185 8068

Fontana Circus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Mall Abu Dhabi (@marinamallad)

Fontana brings its dancing musical fountain and international circus acts to Marina Mall. Expect acrobats in the air, dancers moving through water and a show that keeps the whole family wide eyed.

Location: Marina Mall

Time: Various times

Cost: From Dhs100