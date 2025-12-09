Looking for a family-friendly Christmas brunch? Enjoy festive fun for the whole family, plus a visit from Santa

Bring the family together this Christmas for festive brunches packed with fun. Kids can meet Santa, enjoy holiday crafts, and take part in festive activities. With lively entertainment and sparkling decorations, these family-friendly Christmas brunches are sure to create magical memories for everyone.

Here are 10 family-friendly Christmas brunches:

Armani/Mediterraneo

Celebrate Christmas Day with a luxurious festive brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo. Enjoy a vibrant, elegant setting and a generous holiday spread perfect for gathering with family and friends. Expect live entertainment, kids’ Christmas activities, and a special appearance from Santa to make the day truly magical.

Location: Armani Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Kids below 3 dine free, kids 4 5o 6 get 50% off, Dhs420 (soft drinks), Dhs555 (house drinks), Dhs755 (champagne)

Contact: (04) 888 3666

Akira Back

Gather your loved ones for a lively Christmas Brunch at Akira Back. Expect bold flavours, festive beats, live Taiko drumming, and a surprise visit from Santa for a fun family celebration. The menu features the Signature Sushi Platter with the Screaming Turkey Roll, Sake Sake with salmon sashimi and cream cheese, plus hot favourites including AB Wagyu tacos, Miso Black Cod, and Rock Shrimp Tempura.

Location: Akira Back, Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs199 per child (6 to 12 years, children under 6 dine free), Dhs399 per person (soft drinks), Dhs499 per person (house drinks), Dhs599 per person (prosecco)

Contact: (04) 245 5800

@akiraback

BBG

Enjoy a relaxed seaside Christmas Day brunch filled with fresh flavours from land and sea, interactive cooking stations, and seasonal dishes made for sharing. Kids can explore a festive activity zone packed with crafts and surprises, while families can look forward to cheerful entertainment and a special appearance from Santa. With sea views all around, it’s an easy-going and joyful way to celebrate together.

Location: BBG, One&Only Royal Mirage

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs295 (kids 4 to 12), kids under 4 dine free, Dhs590 (soft drinks), Dhs790 (house drinks), Dhs990 (premium drinks)

Contact: (04) 315 2414

Café Nikki

Soak up beachfront bliss this Christmas with Café Nikki’s signature laid-back brunch featuring fresh seafood, roasted meats, salads, and festive desserts. Enjoy live music, a relaxed vibe, and views over the Arabian Gulf. Families can enjoy fun activities and Santa’s visit for the little ones.

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Times: December 25, 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Dhs250 per child (6 to 12 years, children under 6 dine free), Dhs500 per person (soft drinks), Dhs650 per person (house drinks), Dhs850 per person (champagne)

Contact: (04) 376 6290

@nikkibeachdubai

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Christmas Day brunch with live grilling stations, freshly cooked seafood and meats, festive cocktails, live band and DJ entertainment, and a fun Santa visit for kids. Guests can enjoy a lively Southern-inspired festive atmosphere, gingerbread house decorating, and a celebration full of holiday cheer.

Location: FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu Waterfront Dubai

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs110 per child (6 to 12 years, children under 6 dine free), Dhs395 per person (soft drinks), Dhs495 per person (house drinks), Dhs595 per person (champagne)

Contact: (056) 404 4169

@firelake_dubai

Hanaaya

Feast on a lavish buffet of international dishes and Christmas favourites at Hanaaya. Guests can enjoy roasted turkey, seafood, and desserts in a stunning waterside setting. With carol singers, live entertainment, and Santa’s visit, it’s a fun-filled day for families.

Location: Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Times: December 25, 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs250 per child (4 to 12 years, children under 4 dine free), Dhs495 per person (soft drinks), Dhs695 per person (house drinks), Dhs895 per person (champagne)

Contact: (04) 432 3232

LARTE

Studio One Hotel offers a cheerful, three-course Christmas Day brunch with unlimited house drinks for adults. Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, games, and Christmas movies, while Santa makes a special appearance for festive fun.

Location: LARTE, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs750 for 2 adults + 2 children under 12 (house drinks), free for kids under 6, individual brunch packages available on request

Contact: (04) 581 6870

@larte.dubai

Mowsem

Celebrate Christmas Day with a fun and family-friendly festive brunch at Mowsem. Kids will love the singing princesses, wizards, magicians, holiday crafts, glitter face painting, and a special visit from Santa. Grown-ups can enjoy the signature festive buffet in a bright winter-themed setting – perfect for a relaxed Christmas afternoon by the beach. Location: Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm Cost: Dhs115 per child (3 to 4 years) Dhs225 per child (6 to 11 years), Dhs445 per person (soft drinks), Dhs575 per person (house drinks), Dhs645 per person (champagne) Contact: (04) 230 0073 Tamoka



Contact: (04) 318 6099 @tamokadubai

The Coterie

The Coterie offers festive fun with a three-course Christmas lunch or hearty roast supper. Kids enjoy a two-course menu, Santa’s Grotto, bouncy castle, live singers, and DJs. Guests in Christmas jumpers or Santa hats get a free glass of mulled wine.

Location: The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall

Times: December 25, from 12pm

Cost: Three-course menu Dhs 345, two-course kids menu Dhs 125 (up to 12 years), drinks package 2hrs Dhs230 per person, 3hrs Dhs300 per person, after party Dhs250 per person

Contact: (058) 566 4240

Image: Butcher Boy website