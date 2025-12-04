From magical tree lighting ceremonies to a holiday-themed afternoon tea, experience unmissable festive fun in Ras Al Khaimah this December

The festive season is all about spending time with loved ones. But holiday fun isn’t just reserved for December 25. If you’re looking to get in the Christmas spirit in Ras Al Khaimah this December, here are 5 festive events you won’t want to miss.

December 4 to 25 – Merry mixology at Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Shake up a seasonal creation of your own with the Merry Mixology Class at The Beach House. You’ll learn to make three festive tipples, and enjoy them as you shake, stir and celebrate the season. Available from 3pm to 5pm, it’s Dhs475 per person.

@anantararasalkhaimah

December 5 – Christmas tree lighting at Mövenpick Al Marjan

The holiday season sparkles into life with a magical tree lighting ceremony in the lobby of Mövenpick Al Marjan. Enjoy festive carols and a special arrival from Santa Claus from 6pm to 7pm.

@movenpickalmarjan

December 6 – Christmas tree lighting at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Celebrate the start of the festive season with a sparkling evening of music, dance, and the illuminating of the grand Christmas tree lighting. With activities and appearances for all ages, it’s a magical evening for the whole family. It’s free to attend, but available for in-house guests only.

@rixosbabalbahr

December 13 and 20 – Gingerbread workshop at DoubleTree by Hilton Al Marjan Island

Get creative with a hands-on gingerbread and cookie decorating class with the pastry team. Head to Meze restaurant from 1pm to 4pm.

@doubletreemarjanisland

December 14 to 25 – Festive afternoon tea at Mövenpick Al Marjan

Savour sweet and savoury holiday treats with afternoon tea at Moca Lobby Lounge. Celebrate Christmas in coastal style from 3pm to 5pm, with ocean views and a beautiful festive ambience. It’s Dhs180 for two.

@movenpickalmarjan

