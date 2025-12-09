Cebu Pacific’s 12.12 sale is serving up fares from as little as a Dirham between Dubai and Manila right now

Planning a trip to the Philippines? Now might be the perfect time to book your flights, as Cebu Pacific has launched its super 12.12 sale, offering fares for as little as Dhs1.

The budget Philippines-based carrier is inviting travellers to enjoy flights for just a Dirham to a whole host of destinations, including its popular Dubai to Manila route. So whether you’re looking to head home or tick a new destination off your bucket list, consider this your cue to book that ticket.

The fine print

If you want to take advantage of Cebu Pacific’s 12.12 flight sale, you’ll need to book your fares between December 8 and December 13. The Dhs1 rate applies to the base fare only, with standard fees and surcharges to be paid on top.

Perfect for escaping the Dubai heat or squeezing in an autumn retreat, travel dates for the ultra-discounted fares are valid between June 1 and November 30, 2026.

Your Manila travel guide

Whether you’re looking to tap into Manila’s old-world intrigue or dial into its artsy modern buzz, this is a city with something for everyone. Dive into dynamic dining, with heritage Filipino comfort food rubbing shoulders with sleek skyline lounges.

Beyond the capital

Keen to tick a few more of the idyllic isles off your travel list? After touching down at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, you can travel onwards to your dream destination with connectivity to 27 additional domestic destinations.

Think island-hopping around Palawan or Boracay, soaking up the culture in Cebu or Bohol, or head for Apo island or Malapascua for remarkable marine life.

Now, where’s our passport?

What: Cebu Pacific 12.12 flight sale

When: December 8 to

Book: cebupacificair.com

Image: Unsplash