Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced the resumption of scheduled passenger flights to the Philippines. There will now be seven weekly services to and from Manila, five weekly flights to Clark and two weekly flights to Cebu.

The flights are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book. The resumption of flights followed the September 6 announcement of the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities. There are currently restrictions on the number of passengers per flight to the Philippines.

Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts will be operating to all three destinations. Business Class and Economy Class will be available on the seven flights to Manila and for flights to Clark and Cebu, First, Business and Economy Class will be available for passengers to book.

Passengers can book tickets on www.emirates.com/ph , Emirates mobile app, via Emirates sales offices or preferred travel agents.

As well as the commercial flights, there will be special commercial flights, “Bayanihan” flights on EK332 on September 18 and 25, to allow additional capacity for Filipino citizens wishing to fly home from the UAE. To book these special flights, customers in the UAE can call +9714 274 9199.

Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply: