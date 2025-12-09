Global Village transforms into a magical winter wonderland with drones, a huge Christmas tree, festive parades and performances

Dubai’s favourite outdoor destination, Global Village, is getting into the festive spirit from tomorrow December 10. Twinkling lights, drone shows, sparkling fireworks, lively Santa parades, and fun for all ages are on the agenda. There’s truly something for everyone – whether you’re little, just young at heart or enjoy the festive season.

A Christmas Tree to remember

The star of the season is a 21-metre Christmas tree, which will be officially lit on Wednesday, 10 December at 7pm. The lighting ceremony will also feature a dazzling fireworks and drone show, creating a magical start to the festivities.

Meanwhile, at the Restaurant Plaza, a brand-new tree has been installed as the perfect photo backdrop for visitors all through December. Surrounded by twinkling lights, festive decorations, and cheerful elves, it’s the ideal spot for family pictures and a little seasonal magic.

Parades, performances, and festive fun

Celebration Walk comes alive with roaming performers, meet-and-greets, and plenty of photo opportunities with favourite festive characters. Red and green lights illuminate the iconic gates and Dragon Lake, creating a sparkling, joyful atmosphere.

During the school holidays, from December 8, 2025 to January 4, 2026, visitors can enjoy elf shows, polar bear displays, and cultural performances. There’s entertainment across the park to keep everyone in the festive spirit.

A season to celebrate

This season, Global Village celebrated 30 years and also opened two new attractions: Dragon Lake Kingdom and Garden of the World. Dragon Lake Kingdom brings a magical 3D experience which is great for the kids (see reel below), while Garden of the World showcases beautifully themed gardens, flowers and a stunning love heart made from colorful flowers. Both attractions add fresh fun and photo-worthy spots, making this season even more exciting for all visitors.

