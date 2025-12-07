Step into the colour, noise and electric race day energy of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Today is the big day. It has been three packed days of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit is living on pure adrenaline. From the moment you arrive you hear screeching tyres before you even see the cars. In the tunnels laughter carries across all the way to the fanzones. Then there are DJs keeping the beat steady. Smoke curls up from the grills while children run in every direction, playing, chasing, soaking up every second.

Over at the Paddock Club it feels like a sneak peek behind the curtain. Drivers roll past on scooters as if they are cruising through their own neighbourhood. Every few minutes a chorus of kids shout “Leclerc, Leclerc”. They wait patiently with memorabilia in hopes that their favourite driver will sign their t-shirt or cap.

Out on the walkways people are dressed in their teams colours. The papaya orange for McLaren is the most popular followed by the Mercedes teal and the Ferrari red.

Queuing for the free shuttles is another memorable experience. Strangers swap tips about the best exits, hacks to avoid the high taxi fees and the fastest shuttle. There’s also the exchange of quick stories about their favourite moments, from the fireworks that have lit up the island to small wins like finding the one food stall with no queue.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been loud, hot and unforgettable. What’s On has been right in the middle of it.

Have a look: