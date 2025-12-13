Fresh from an epic after-party set at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the trio will bring a one-off Pacha Icons event to the Dubai Desert in March 2026

Dubai’s party people, clear your calendars. One of the world’s most in-demand electronic music collectives is heading into the dunes for a night that promises to be nothing short of epic. Pacha ICONS is bringing Keinemusik to the Dubai desert for the very first time, transforming Bab Al Shams Arena into a world-class open-air playground on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

For this special one-off show, Pacha ICONS is stepping beyond its usual home at Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE and going big in the city’s golden sands. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, this will be the largest production the brand has ever staged in the UAE, blending sweeping desert views with cutting-edge sound, immersive lighting and cinematic visuals.

Headlining the night is the full Keinemusik trio: &ME, Rampa and Adam Port, who will come together for an extended set crafted exclusively for Dubai. Known for their soulful, percussive take on melodic and Afro-influenced house, the Berlin-based collective has built a global reputation for emotionally charged marathon sets and unforgettable dancefloor moments. If you’ve caught even a snippet of their viral hit “MOVE” dominating club nights and social feeds, you’ll know exactly why this is such a big deal.

The event marks Keinemusik’s first-ever desert performance in the UAE, following Rampa and Adam Port’s standout Pacha ICONS debut back in April 2024. This time, though, expectations are dialled all the way up. Bab Al Shams Arena will be fully reimagined with expansive staging and high-impact production designed to amplify every beat as the music rolls deep into the night.

For Dubai’s nightlife lovers, this is shaping up to bring together some of our favourite things: music, desert, stars and serious energy. So trust us: you’ll want to be there.

Tickets

Tickets start from Dhs300 for entry access before 10pm, while the first wave of dancefloor tickets are now available for Dhs450.

Arena tickets start from Dhs800, with front row arena access available for Dhs1,000.

VIP backstage passes, with unlimited premium drinks included, start from Dhs3,500.

What: Keinemusik at Bab Al Shams Arena

When: March 28, 2026

Price: From Dhs300

Get your tickets: pachaicons.com