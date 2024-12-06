An unlikely oasis at Bab Al Shams…

Sometimes, you need to get away. You need to step back, escape the noise, slow down the clocks and turn off your big-person-thinking-brain. When such a situation befalls, you look towards the desert – perhaps the few pockets of peace left in the metropolis that seems to be ever-expanding to all corners of the country. The Bab Al Shams Desert Pool Villas, newly-unveiled and decked out with all the typical luxuries of a Dubai-esque stay, are a fitting answer. Located in a bubble of silence out by the Al Qudra Lakes, they are a true escape.

Look and Feel…

The design is a soft-edged, beautiful amalgamation of safari-chic and modern, the epitome of rustic, desert luxury and will draw you into the allure of the sands. The sand-and-adjacent colour scheme adds to this, with tones of brown and beige in both the interiors and exteriors. A sense of tranquility prevails, with climbing high ceilings and a stillness of air with how massive they are.

Each of the eight villas blends raw nature with modern hospitality in the heart of the desert. The villas are available in one- and two-bedroom configurations with details carefully designed to highlight the free-flowing desert landscape. Think chic modernity fused with traditional Bedouin elegance and you have these villas, designed as Sands of Serenity.

Guests are invited to getaway in spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, complete with private pools, sun loungers, and outdoor fireplaces. Every villa’s circular ceiling features a sky oculus and clerestory windows. Large windows provide the perfect view of the horizon, as the natural light shifts beautifully from dawn to dusk. Other amenities include a dedicated personal concierge that will attend to you throughout your stay.

Experiences…

The Bab Al Shams experience has always been a blend of modern luxury and Bedouin simplicity. Like the rest of the hotel, guests at the villas can experience all those aspects of traditional life. Inspired by the Bedouin way 0f life, the package also offers an incredible experience marked with adventure with the resort’s range of thrilling nomadic desert experiences. Think camel riding and falconry, and some stargazing with your very own telescope, in your villa.

If you’re looking for a more relaxing option that will allow you to rejuvenate, indulge in holistic wellness at the spa. Our massage experience was so relaxing, I fell asleep right at the start, and didn’t wake up till much later. Besides the massage itself, an outdoor pool area with soft sunshine and sun loungers gives you a chance to continue the recharge.

Dining…

Options for dining at the resort are aplenty, but we dined at Anwā, the resident Asian restaurant. It’s the perfect spot for a moonlit dinner date, a chance to dress up, have some sushi and enjoy the cool desert air. The food is an easy win, with pretty cocktails, beautiful ambiance and stunning terrace seating. A remarkable aspect: the portion sizes are impressive and everything is sharing style, so you can have a variety to nibble from.

Breakfast is a lavish affair – you can choose to dine in the restaurant or have the spread set out for you in your villa. A chef will come to your kitchen and cook your eggs as you desire, along with a choice of cereals, pancakes, fruit, cheeses, jams and butter and more. You feel a bit excessive, but it’s a nice change to be pampered. Put on your robe and let yourself be carried away.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Desert Pool Villas, Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

