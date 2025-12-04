UAE weather finally brings those cooler nights we’ve been waiting for

Missing those slightly chilly nights that make you pull on a light jacket? The kind of evenings where the air feels fresh without the freeze, and mornings come with a gentle breeze and soft winter sunshine? That’s finally starting to show up in the UAE weather.

Temperatures fall by 6°C, as the National Centre of Meteorology notes the country is feeling the influence of the Siberian high. UAE winter is subtle – crisp enough to enjoy being outside, without the heavy layers or snow that winter means elsewhere in the world – and easily the best time of the year to be out and about.

Cooler nights and morning fog

Expect crisp evenings and humid mornings, with light fog forming over inland areas and along the coast. Low clouds may hover over islands and western regions, adding a touch of atmospheric charm to your morning commute or early coffee run.

Rain chances and cloud cover

Light rain could appear overnight and into Friday morning, mostly over the western coastal areas and islands. Passing low-pressure systems may bring occasional showers this month, creating a little unpredictability to the start of the season.

Winds and coastal conditions

Winds are generally light to moderate, blowing south-east to north-east at 10–20 km/h, sometimes reaching 30 km/h. Seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea remain slight, making it pleasant for outdoor or waterfront plans.

Looking ahead

Winter officially begins astronomically on December 23, but these cooler nights and crisp mornings are already setting the tone. For anyone craving the feel of winter in the UAE – subtle, gentle, and refreshing – now is the moment to enjoy it.

Image: Archive